Charity Lawson has some regrets. At the conclusion of Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette, fans got a peek at what's to come on the rest of the season, and it's safe to say the drama's only getting started.

All is well at the start of the preview, as Charity says, "This is what I've been waiting for my whole life. These guys are completely opposite of anything I've encountered in my past. I am, without a doubt, falling in love."

The men are right there too, with Dotun telling Charity that he "never felt like fairy tales were meant for me" before the experience, Xavier and Aaron dropping the L-word and Charity praising Joey for bringing out her "absolute best."

"Everything I prayed for is right in front of me. I am madly in love, but it's with more than one person," Charity says. "They're all great. How do you narrow down? My gut has been wrong in the past. I don't know if I can trust my instincts."

Things go downhill from there, as Sean wonders if he'll "end up getting crushed" by the experience, Dotun questions if he's "really ready" for a relationship, Xavier admits that it "scares" him "to commit to one person forever," and someone asks Charity if she's sure she's seeing "the genuine Joey."

"I'm so fearful of sending my person home," she says. "I don't know if I'm making the right decision."

The drama intensifies when a man shows up out of the blue. "I thought I saw a ghost, but no. He's physically here in the flesh," Charity says in a confessional, before questioning, "What do I do?"

"He's saying he doesn't want to leave and he's not taking no for an answer," Charity tells the cameras, before one man blindsides her with the news that he may not be ready to propose.

All of that leads to the final day of Charity's journey.

"How do you make a decision like this?" Charity asks, just before she admits, "Every single day I've woken up and regretted my choice. I'm gonna have a panic attack. This doesn't make sense. It doesn't make sense. You are not supposed to say goodbye to somebody that you love."

When ET spoke with Charity last month, she teased when her season really turned up the drama.

"It's definitely gonna pick up some heat around Fantasy Suite week," she said. "That whole week, and then thereon after... Just expect it all truly."

And while she wouldn't reveal if she's engaged now that the show's wrapped filming, she did confess, "I'm happy with how the season turns out... I'm very proud of myself."

Watch Charity Lawson's journey for love on season 20 of The Bachelorette, which airs Mondays on ABC. Stay up to date on all the drama by following along with ET's coverage of the series.

