Tayshia Adams' journey continues on The Bachelorette! The 30-year-old officially met the guys for the first time on last week's episode of the ABC dating show, and it's safe to say the competition for her heart has already begun.

Last week, Spencer, the recipient of Tayshia's first impression rose, got an elbow in the face and a bloody lip when tensions rose on a splashball group date. Now, it seems we're in for even more violence as a wrestling date pits the men against each other.

Plus, Bachelor alums Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon and Wells Adams make special appearances -- and ET will be live blogging along the way. Circle back when the episode kicks off for minute-by-minute updates.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

