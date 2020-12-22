It's decision time for Tayshia Adams. It all comes to an end on Tuesday night's part 2 of The Bachelorette finale -- and ET will be live blogging along the way.

Part 1 started with three men remaining... and ended that way too. Ivan Hall, Brendan Morais and Zac Clark were the three contestants Tayshia was prepared to take to the fantasy suites, but Brendan self-eliminated on his date. Then, Ben Smith, who was eliminated at final four, returned to tell Tayshia he was in love with her.

The episode ended with Tayshia storming off, unsure what to do with Ben -- before a promo teasing that he sticks around, at least for a little bit.

Tuesday's episode will see Tayshia decide which man to give her final rose to, but not before her family meets the guys and offers some advice.

Host Chris Harrison teased to ET that things will get "emotional" -- and that some feelings won't be reciprocated.

"Just as much as the guys are into this, Tayshia is in deep," he said. "She has unbelievably strong feelings, she is falling in love. But is that going to be reciprocated fully in the way that she wants it to be? Maybe those scenes are telling in how this ends up."

Circle back when the episode kicks off for live minute-by-minute updates.

