Night One of Tayshia Adams' Bachelorette finale is upon us! The 30-year-old's journey to find love concludes on two nights this week on ABC -- but how it ends is anyone's guess.

Monday night's episode will see Tayshia take things to the next level with her final three -- Brendan, Ivan and Zac -- in the fantasy suites. But, as ET's exclusive promo teases, Ben may be coming back post-elimination.

If Tayshia's Instagram is any indication, fans are in for a few ups and downs. "While bittersweet, I know this is just the end of one chapter, and I can't wait to see where life takes me next," she wrote on Saturday.

And host Chris Harrison teased things will get "emotional."

"Just as much as the guys are into this, Tayshia is in deep," he recently told ET. "She has unbelievably strong feelings, she is falling in love. But is that going to be reciprocated fully in the way that she wants it to be? Maybe those scenes are telling in how this ends up."

ET will be live blogging along the way. Circle back when the episode kicks off for minute-by-minute updates of everything that goes down.

The season finale of The Bachelorette will air over two nights, on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's Lauren Zima will be recapping everything that goes down, directly after each episode. Watch ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV or you can stream on Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus.

