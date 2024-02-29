Joey Graziadei is assuring fans that he's healthy, happy and medically sound after concern spread among viewers and social media followers regarding the coloration of his eyes.

The Bachelor star took to Instagram on Thursday to explain the unique medical condition he's been dealing with since childhood and to alleviate any worries about his health.

"I wanted to jump on here really quick and talk about something that I'm seeing a lot of comments about, which is 'Joey's yellow eyes,'" Joey shared in his video. "So, to give some context on that, I have to go all the way back to when I was in high school."

According to the 28-year-old reality star, back when he was a teenager, he was "sick for about a week and a half," so his mom decided to take him to see a doctor to make sure it wasn't anything too serious. Doctors took tests and drew blood and discovered something unusual.

"The bloodwork showed that my bilirubin count was very high," said Joey. "That means that there could be something that was wrong with my liver."

Bilirubin is a naturally occurring yellowish orange substance that is the byproduct of your body breaking down red blood cells. A healthy liver will work to remove bilirubin from your body, so the presence of high levels of the substance can be a indication that your liver isn't working efficiently.

"So we went and I got a liver ultrasound. I went to other doctors and they found out that there was nothing that was necessarily wrong, like hepatitis, but they diagnosed me with something called Gilbert syndrome," Joey explained.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Gilbert syndrome "is a common, harmless liver condition in which the liver doesn't properly process bilirubin." It is "an inherited genetic condition," and people who have it might not even know it "until it's discovered by accident, such as when a blood test shows raised bilirubin levels." The condition does not require treatment.

"At the end of the day, I am told that I am healthy," Joey shared. "It's something that does affect the whites of my eyes, it makes it have those jaundice levels, which is why they look a little bit more yellow... It's something I want to pay attention to more going into this year. I want to get my health right and make sure that I'm all good."

Joey concluded his message by telling fans, "I do appreciate everyone looking out for me and wondering if I'm OK."

Joey is currently looking for love on season 28 of The Bachelor.

He spoke with ET before filming on the season began last year, and he opened up about his excitement to be the long-running show's new leading man and the support he's gotten from Bachelor Nation.

"I was lucky enough that Ben Higgins sent me a DM, Arie [Luyendyk Jr.] did as well," Joey said at the time. "A lot of guys just kind of wanted to at least send some support, saying they'd love seeing me last season and they wanted to make sure if I needed anything whatsoever, they would be there to help."

While Joey said that "it's nice to know that people have reached out," he admitted that he gave "the same response every time."

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

"I appreciate the love and support, but I really am excited to do it my own way," Joey said of what he messaged back to the former Bachelors. "I don't think I really need to look for advice from anyone. I think I've just got to look within. I'm here for a reason and I'm gonna do my best to show that."

Joey said that he was confident that the journey itself throughout the season was going to be one to remember.

"What I'm most looking forward to is meeting so many people, because obviously, at the end, I want to find my person," he said. "I think this is gonna really be exciting and fun, to meet people from different walks of life that are... excited to kind of give everything they have to find that person. That alone gets me excited."

Season 28 of The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC. Follow along with Joey Graziadei's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

