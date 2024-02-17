The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei admits he won't get to live this one down.

So, here's the deal. Joey took part in a Betches segment dubbed "How Online Are You?" It's a quiz game, and Joey's supposed to guess the person, vocabulary or trending sound that's taken the internet by storm. First up, Joey's presented with a photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who recently captivated the country following her December release from prison.

Joey appeared to instantly recognize Gypsy but his answer left everyone, including himself, baffled.

"I do know who this person is," he said. "Is it Ruth? No? Is Jinsburg? Ginsburg? Something like that? Am I wrong?"

Oh, so wrong!

Joey confused Gypsy with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice who served on the highest court for 27 years and was a pioneer for women's equality across her storied legal career. RBG died in September 2020. She was 87.

Not long after that video went viral -- with more than 1.7 million views on TikTok -- Joey paid a visit to the White House and got a tour from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. In video posted on the Bachelor Nation's TikTok account, Karine can be seen giving Joey a tour of what appears to be her office. On one of the shelves is a photo of RBG, and you can guess what happens next.

"You know, you say that you're really good with names," Karine teases him before pointing to a framed photo of the late justice, all of which left Joey a bit speechless before he relents, "I'm so sorry."

"It was a bad time," he continued. "I knew that that wasn't actually her in the photo. Ruth came to my head. But I know I won't live that one down. I know how much of a legend she is and how much she's done for equal rights and women empowerment."

All in all, Joey was a good sport about the whole thing. And that White House tour ended with, of course, Karine accepting a rose from the Bachelor.

Season 28 of The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC. Follow along with Joey Graziadei's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

