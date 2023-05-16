'The Bear' Season 2 Guide: Trailer, Release Date, Cast and More

The Bear is ready for seconds. FX's comedy returns to Hulu on June 22, promising new recipes for the same beloved kitchen.

The Bear season 1 told the story of fine dining chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who returned home to save his family's failing Chicago sandwich shop, The Original Beef, in the wake of his brother's death. To do so, he teamed up -- and sometimes butted heads -- with sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), a talented but inexperienced young chef who struggled to win the approval of the kitchen's established staff.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Abby Elliott also starred in breakout performances for season 1 as Carmy's lovingly abrasive cousin and sister, respectively. Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Lionel Boyce and Matty Matheson filled out the show's main cast.

Season 1 ended when Carmy and his kitchen staff found the hidden cash of his late brother, Mikey, leading to his announcement that he would close The Original Beef. In its place, Carmy and Sydney will develop The Bear, opening soon.

"We'll build the restaurant. I know that much," White told ET of The Bear season 2 in September.

White won Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild awards for his performance in The Bear's first season 1. The series was also named one of AFI's Top 10 Programs of the Year and took home honors at the Independent Spirit Awards, Writers Guild Awards and Producers Guild Awards, along with recognition for Edebiri. FX first revealed the season 2 release in an ad that played during the Oscars telecast in March.

Here's everything on the menu for The Bear season 2.

Does The Bear season 2 have a release date? FX will release all 10 episodes of The Bear season 2 on June 22, the studio announced in May. The show will stream on Hulu.

Is there a trailer for The Bear season 2? FX first released a 30-second trailer in an ad that played during the Oscars telecast in March.

The studio then revealed the full-length trailer on May 15. "Still thinking chaos menu?" Sydney asks Carmy, to which he says yes, "but thoughtful." On top of the restaurant's development, Carmy also appears to still be struggling with the death of his older brother, deemed a suicide in season 1. "I'm trying to start from a place of positivity," he says midway through the teaser.

Are there any new cast members in The Bear season 2? Yes, chef. Booksmart alum Molly Gordon joins The Bear's season 2 cast, along with Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk. Neither Gordon nor Odenkirk's character's are public knowledge, but Gordon appears in the show's most recent trailer. Though the character goes unnamed, it appears she may play someone from Carmy's past.

"How has your life been, Berzatto?" Gordon asks White, who appears thrown off by her arrival.

What will The Bear season 2 be about? Per The Bear's season 2 logline, the kitchen team's attempt at a new restaurant means everyone "undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning."

The season 2 trailer references Carmy and his family's budgetary issues, and a rush to open the new restaurant in six months. Sydney calls the timeline "cocky," and Carmy's sister, Sugar (Elliott), tells him it's "crazy."

"The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well," the logline continues. "As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other."

