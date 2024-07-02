Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best 4th of July Swimsuit Deals on Amazon: Save Up to 55% on Bikinis and One-Piece Swimsuits

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Swimsuits
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:49 PM PDT, July 2, 2024

Amazon's Fourth of July sale is taking up to 55% off stylish swimsuits right now. Shop the best styles for summer.

Bathing suit season is heating up. Whether your summer agenda consists of a tropical vacation, trips to the beach, or lounging by the pool, one thing’s certain: comfortable and stylish swimsuits are a wardrobe staple. If your collection could use another bikini or two, Amazon's 4th of July sale is filled with swimsuit deals right now.

With swimsuits on sale for as low $17, you can’t go wrong with stocking up on a couple of new styles. From high-waisted bikinis to one-piece swimsuits, there are plenty of 4th of July swimsuit deals for all your summer activities. We've gathered our favorite swimsuits on sale at Amazon that are all supportive and flattering.

Ahead, get ready to soak up some sun and shop the best 4th of July swimsuit deals on Amazon today. 

Best Amazon 4th of July Swimsuit Deals

Cupshe Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

Cupshe Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

Cupshe Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

With a plunging V-neck and curve-hugging wrap waist, this one-piece is anything but matronly.

$45 $35

Shop Now

Cupshe Bikini Set With Braided Straps and Reversible Bottoms

Cupshe Bikini Set With Braided Straps and Reversible Bottoms
Amazon

Cupshe Bikini Set With Braided Straps and Reversible Bottoms

This $35 bikini features reversible bottoms that either match or contrast the padded top for two bathing suits in one.

$40 $35

Shop Now

Miraclesuit Revele Crossover-Front One-Piece Swimsuit

Miraclesuit Revele Crossover-Front One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

Miraclesuit Revele Crossover-Front One-Piece Swimsuit

The cleverly designed wrap style of this swimsuit slims down your midsection. A deep V-neckline and scoop back combine to create a swimsuit that is both flattering and supportive. 

$200 $120

With Coupon

Shop Now

Speedo One-Piece Swimsuit

Speedo One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

Speedo One-Piece Swimsuit

Cross the finish line in style in Speedo's one-piece with high-cut legs, superior compression, and a racer back.

$40 $25

Shop Now

Tempt Me Triangle Bikini Set

Tempt Me Triangle Bikini Set
Amazon

Tempt Me Triangle Bikini Set

This triangle bikini comes in 42 colors and the full-coverage bottoms have adjustable ties at the hips for the perfect fit. The adjustable spaghetti strap top has removable pads.

$38 $32

Shop Now

Suuksess Wrap Bikini Set

Suuksess Wrap Bikini Set
Amazon

Suuksess Wrap Bikini Set

Get some lift from this push-up top and some tummy control from the ruched swimsuit bottoms.

$40 $35

Shop Now

La Blanca Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit

La Blanca Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

La Blanca Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit

Designed with horizontal bands to define your waist and built-in tummy control, this one-piece swimsuit will keep you supported whether you're lounging poolside or diving into waves.

$125 $57

Shop Now

Becca V-Wire Shirred One Piece Swimsuit

Becca V-Wire Shirred One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

Becca V-Wire Shirred One Piece Swimsuit

Featuring a shirred plunge V-wire with a beaded cap at the center front, this vibrant swimsuit is the perfect addition to your swimwear collection.

$138 $83

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 10 Best Swim Trunks for Men in 2024

Best Lists

The 10 Best Swim Trunks for Men in 2024

Shop Target's Best 4th of July Deals on Furniture, Swimsuits and More

Sales & Deals

Shop Target's Best 4th of July Deals on Furniture, Swimsuits and More

Save 30% on Summersalt's Best-Selling Swimsuits and Cover-Ups

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Summersalt's Best-Selling Swimsuits and Cover-Ups

The Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop for Summer

Best Lists

The Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop for Summer

The 20 Best One-Piece Swimsuit Deals to Shop for Summer

Sales & Deals

The 20 Best One-Piece Swimsuit Deals to Shop for Summer

Tags: