With remote work situations becoming the norm, one thing has also become abundantly clear: home office spaces are essential — with people budgeting more for home office equipment than ever before.

While having an efficient home office space is a must-have for many remote worker, it isn't always necessarily affordable — especially when it comes to investing in more high-tech office essentials like computers, monitors and even printers. Fortunately, with some serious internet browsing, affordable (yet still effective) printers do actually exist — and many are even available at common retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy and more.

To help you in your search for that perfect, affordable printer, the ET team has done the heavy lifting for you and narrowed down a few of the very best deals on trending printer models — and rounded them up below for your shopping convenience.

Some standout finds include printer models from HP, Epson, Canon, Brother and more — all featuring premium capabilities for any home-office demands, as well as price tags that total in under $500. Regardless of whether your remote work situation is set-up for the long-term or just until all Covid-19 restrictions have lifted, you can be guaranteed printing reliability without the burden of a hefty cost — thanks to these affordable printers, of course.

Below, browse ET's picks for the best affordable printers for your home office. While you're here, be sure to check out 10 home office chairs that are perfect for any WFH setup, and shop the best desks under $100.

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Home Office Chairs Under $100 to Comfortably Work From Home

Best Way Day Deals: Last-Minute Savings on Office Chairs at Wayfair

Take Up to 87% Off Back-to-Office Clothes at Nordstrom Rack

Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants Are a Back-to-Office Wardrobe Staple

The Best Desks Under $100 for Your Home Office or Small Workspace