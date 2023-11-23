Amazon's Black Friday Apple deals are here and offering deep discounts on Apple MacBooks.
Black Friday is officially here and the Apple deals are starting to pick up steam. Apple MacBooks rarely see discounts, but there are currently solid discounts on fantastic MacBook Air and Pro models at Amazon.
Amazon's Black Friday sale came early and the Black Friday MacBook deals have been rolling out ever since. That means you can beat the in-store shopping rush and pick up a discounted MacBook on Amazon before they sell out. While the latest and greatest M3 and M3 Pro MacBooks are not seeing markdowns, plenty of other Black Friday MacBook savings are available for students, professionals or just casual users.
Right now, you can save on Apple's M1-based MacBooks. With a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 chip, and up to 32GB of unified memory, these MacBooks are at the lowest prices we've seen yet. We've rounded up all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Apple MacBooks available right now. Ahead, score Apple's sleek and powerful laptops for less.
Best Black Friday MacBook Deals at Amazon
2023 Apple MacBook Air
The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip
Get $150 off the newest MacBook pro with M3 chip.
2023 Apple MacBook Pro
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip
The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $120 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple product deals on Amazon.
2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch
Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
