The Best Amazon Deals on Canon All-in-One Printers: Save Up to 38% on Printers for Your Home Office

By ETonline Staff
Save yourself a trip to the local Staples when you have a printer of your own in your home office. With remote work situations being the new normal, one thing has also become abundantly clear: Home office spaces are essential. While having an efficient work-from-home space is a must-have for many remote workers, it isn't always necessarily affordable — especially when it comes to investing in more high-tech office essentials like computers, monitors and even printers. Fortunately, affordable and effective printers do actually exist — and many are on sale at Amazon now. 

Standouts include printer models from Canon — all featuring premium capabilities for any home-office demands, as well as price tags that start at less than $70. Regardless of whether your remote work situation is set up for the long-term or just temporary, you can be guaranteed reliable printing without the burden of a hefty cost with these affordable Canon printers. 

Below, shop the best all-in-one printer deals for your home office. Be sure to also check out 10 home office chairs that are perfect for any WFH setup and the best desks under $100.

Canon TR8620a All-in-One Printer
Canon TR8620a All-in-One Printer
Amazon
Canon TR8620a All-in-One Printer

When you need a compact home office printer that can handle all your work needs, this Canon printer has you covered. With front and rear paper feeding, a LCD Touchscreen, and impressive wired and wireless connectivity options, you’ll be able to do it all.

$230$149
Canon PIXMA TR4720 All-in-One Wireless Printer
Canon PIXMA TR4720 All-in-One Wireless Printer
Amazon
Canon PIXMA TR4720 All-in-One Wireless Printer

Designed for easy ink cartridge installation and replacement, the PIXMA TR4720 is a true 4-in-1 printer that is compact, versatile and easy-to-use.

$140$120
Canon PIXMA G6020 All-in-One Supertank Wireless
Canon PIXMA G6020 All-in-One Supertank Wireless
Amazon
Canon PIXMA G6020 All-in-One Supertank Wireless

Score a discount on this Amazon Alexa enabled inkjet wireless printer while getting an extra two bottles of black ink and a set of color ink.

$300$210
Canon PIXMA G3270 All-in-One Printer
Canon PIXMA G3270 All-in-One Printer
Amazon
Canon PIXMA G3270 All-in-One Printer

This Canon PIXMA G3270 is a wireless inkjet printer which allows you to copy, scan and fax as well. It features an easy ink refilling feature allowing you to only refill the color you need and prints up to 6,000 black pages and 7,700 white pages with just one set of inks and .

$230$199
Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer
Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer
Amazon
Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer

Easily print from your iPhone, iPad, Android or tablet. In just a few clicks, the printer will easily connect to your wireless access point.

$90$69
Canon PIXMA TR7020a All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
Canon PIXMA TR7020a All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
Amazon
Canon PIXMA TR7020a All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer

From scanning a signed contract to printing homework assignments, the TR7020a can handle a variety of tasks with ease. Whether printing from your computer or wirelessly from your smartphone, the TR7020a is a quality All-In-One Printer for your everyday home and work tasks.

$160$99

