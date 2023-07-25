Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Sunscreen for Every Skin Type, Starting at Just $5: Shop Sun Bum, Neutrogena and More

By Lauren Gruber‍ ‍
sunscreen
Sun Bum

If you're going to invest in any kind of skincare this summer, let it be sunscreen.

Not only can sunscreen reduce your risk of skin cancer with proper application, but it's also a good bet for preventing wrinkles, dark spots and other signs of aging. With so many options on the market, there's no excuse for not protecting your skin from the sun's rays. From mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide to hyaluronic acid-infused formulas and sunscreen for sensitive skin, we've found sunscreen deals for every skin type, budget and lifestyle at Amazon.

In search of sunscreens that looks great under makeup? We love Hawaiian Tropic's silky smooth SPF moisturizer that won't clog your pores. For an affordable SPF option that's still reef-friendly, Amazon's Solimo Sport SPF 50 is on sale for just $5. If you need sunscreen for acne-prone skin, Neutrogena's Clear Face lotion is a safe choice. And if you're struggling to keep your kids sunburn-free, Sun Bum's body spray for kids makes for speedy skin protection.

Whether you plan to spend the season at the beach, pool or park, you should be applying sunscreen daily if not hourly — which means you'll need quite a few tubes on hand at all times. Like with any change to your skincare routine, it's a good idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist before diving in.

To help you stay protected this summer, we've rounded up the best Amazon sunscreen deals. 

The Best Amazon Deals on Face Sunscreen

Sun Bum Skin Care SPF 30 Daily Mineral Sunscreen Face Moisturizer
Sun Bum Skin Care SPF 30 Daily Mineral Sunscreen Face Moisturizer
Amazon
Sun Bum Skin Care SPF 30 Daily Mineral Sunscreen Face Moisturizer

Made with antioxidant-rich banana, wild rosella and niancinamide, this mineral sunscreen provides lightweight, comfortable sun coverage.

$22$17
Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin
Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin
Amazon
Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin

If typical sunscreens tend to break you out, opt for Neutrogena's oil-free, acne-friendly formula.

$12$10
Hawaiian Tropic Weightless Hydration Lotion Sunscreen for Face SPF 30
Hawaiian Tropic Weightless Hydration Lotion Sunscreen for Face SPF 30
Amazon
Hawaiian Tropic Weightless Hydration Lotion Sunscreen for Face SPF 30

Hypoallergenic, oil-free and noncomedogenic, this moisturizer feels weightless on the skin while providing plenty of hydration.

$10$8
d'Alba Waterfull Essence Cream
d'Alba Waterfull Essence Cream
Amazon
d'Alba Waterfull Essence Cream

Protect your skin against signs of aging with d'Alba's SPF 50 sun cream, formulated with natural antioxidant white truffle, hydrating hyaluronic acid and barrier-restoring aquaxyl.

$36$28
Banana Boat Protection + Vitamins Sunscreen for Face SPF 50
Banana Boat Protection + Vitamins Sunscreen for Face SPF 50
Amazon
Banana Boat Protection + Vitamins Sunscreen for Face SPF 50

An infusion of niancinamide and vitamin C nourish your skin while protecting it from the sun's rays.

$10$9
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face Sunscreen Lotion
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face Sunscreen Lotion
Aveeno
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face Sunscreen Lotion

Aveeno's hypoallergenic broad spectrum SPF 60 sunscreen made with prebiotic oats offers a weightless and refreshing feel.

$11$9
Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist
Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist
Amazon
Sun Bum Original SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist

This multitasking product from Sun Bum helps protect your skin from sun damage while keeping it quenched. Its spray-on formula means you can easily reapply over makeup.

$18$16

The Best Amazon Deals on Body Sunscreen

Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen SPF 70
Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen SPF 70
Amazon
Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen SPF 70

Not only is Hawaiian Tropic's sunscreen moisturizing and oil-free, but it also smells incredible.

$15$12
Solimo Sport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50, Reef Friendly
Solimo Sport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50, Reef Friendly
Amazon
Solimo Sport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50, Reef Friendly

Protect your skin and the ocean's coral reefs with this SPF 50 sunscreen.

$6$5
Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray, Pack of 2
Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray
Amazon
Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray, Pack of 2

Built to resist sweat and water, this sunscreen is perfect for active days in the sun.

$19$13
Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Lotion
Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Lotion
Amazon
Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Lotion

Made for sensitive skin, Aveeno's mineral sunscreen provides plenty of protection without stinging or irritating.

$12$9
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2
Amazon
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2

Suitable for use on the face and body, Neutrogena's dry touch sunscreen is one of the most popular options for its non-greasy feel.

$19$15
Sun Bum Kids SPF 50 Clear Sunscreen Spray
Sun Bum Kids SPF 50 Clear Sunscreen Spray
Amazon
Sun Bum Kids SPF 50 Clear Sunscreen Spray

Sun Bum's spray-on sunscreen is quick and easy to apply, so you can get back to your favorite summer activities faster.

$18$17
BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen
BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen
Amazon
BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen

Tired of searching for the right sunscreen that offers reliable protection without causing irritation? Try out this mineral sunscreen from Blue Lizard, which contains zinc oxide and provides efficient UV defense, rubs in easily, and has zero fragrance.

$15$13
Thinkbaby SPF 50+ Baby Sunscreen
Thinkbaby SPF 50+ Baby Sunscreen
Amazon
Thinkbaby SPF 50+ Baby Sunscreen

Keep your little one protected with this baby-friendly sunscreen made without harmful chemicals.

$22$19

