The Best Amazon Deals on Sunscreen for Every Skin Type, Starting at Just $5: Shop Sun Bum, Neutrogena and More
If you're going to invest in any kind of skincare this summer, let it be sunscreen.
Not only can sunscreen reduce your risk of skin cancer with proper application, but it's also a good bet for preventing wrinkles, dark spots and other signs of aging. With so many options on the market, there's no excuse for not protecting your skin from the sun's rays. From mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide to hyaluronic acid-infused formulas and sunscreen for sensitive skin, we've found sunscreen deals for every skin type, budget and lifestyle at Amazon.
In search of sunscreens that looks great under makeup? We love Hawaiian Tropic's silky smooth SPF moisturizer that won't clog your pores. For an affordable SPF option that's still reef-friendly, Amazon's Solimo Sport SPF 50 is on sale for just $5. If you need sunscreen for acne-prone skin, Neutrogena's Clear Face lotion is a safe choice. And if you're struggling to keep your kids sunburn-free, Sun Bum's body spray for kids makes for speedy skin protection.
Whether you plan to spend the season at the beach, pool or park, you should be applying sunscreen daily if not hourly — which means you'll need quite a few tubes on hand at all times. Like with any change to your skincare routine, it's a good idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist before diving in.
To help you stay protected this summer, we've rounded up the best Amazon sunscreen deals.
The Best Amazon Deals on Face Sunscreen
Made with antioxidant-rich banana, wild rosella and niancinamide, this mineral sunscreen provides lightweight, comfortable sun coverage.
If typical sunscreens tend to break you out, opt for Neutrogena's oil-free, acne-friendly formula.
Hypoallergenic, oil-free and noncomedogenic, this moisturizer feels weightless on the skin while providing plenty of hydration.
Protect your skin against signs of aging with d'Alba's SPF 50 sun cream, formulated with natural antioxidant white truffle, hydrating hyaluronic acid and barrier-restoring aquaxyl.
An infusion of niancinamide and vitamin C nourish your skin while protecting it from the sun's rays.
Aveeno's hypoallergenic broad spectrum SPF 60 sunscreen made with prebiotic oats offers a weightless and refreshing feel.
This multitasking product from Sun Bum helps protect your skin from sun damage while keeping it quenched. Its spray-on formula means you can easily reapply over makeup.
The Best Amazon Deals on Body Sunscreen
Not only is Hawaiian Tropic's sunscreen moisturizing and oil-free, but it also smells incredible.
Protect your skin and the ocean's coral reefs with this SPF 50 sunscreen.
Built to resist sweat and water, this sunscreen is perfect for active days in the sun.
Made for sensitive skin, Aveeno's mineral sunscreen provides plenty of protection without stinging or irritating.
Suitable for use on the face and body, Neutrogena's dry touch sunscreen is one of the most popular options for its non-greasy feel.
Sun Bum's spray-on sunscreen is quick and easy to apply, so you can get back to your favorite summer activities faster.
Tired of searching for the right sunscreen that offers reliable protection without causing irritation? Try out this mineral sunscreen from Blue Lizard, which contains zinc oxide and provides efficient UV defense, rubs in easily, and has zero fragrance.
Keep your little one protected with this baby-friendly sunscreen made without harmful chemicals.
