If you're going to invest in any kind of skincare this summer, let it be sunscreen.

Not only can sunscreen reduce your risk of skin cancer with proper application, but it's also a good bet for preventing wrinkles, dark spots and other signs of aging. With so many options on the market, there's no excuse for not protecting your skin from the sun's rays. From mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide to hyaluronic acid-infused formulas and sunscreen for sensitive skin, we've found sunscreen deals for every skin type, budget and lifestyle at Amazon.

In search of sunscreens that looks great under makeup? We love Hawaiian Tropic's silky smooth SPF moisturizer that won't clog your pores. For an affordable SPF option that's still reef-friendly, Amazon's Solimo Sport SPF 50 is on sale for just $5. If you need sunscreen for acne-prone skin, Neutrogena's Clear Face lotion is a safe choice. And if you're struggling to keep your kids sunburn-free, Sun Bum's body spray for kids makes for speedy skin protection.

Whether you plan to spend the season at the beach, pool or park, you should be applying sunscreen daily if not hourly — which means you'll need quite a few tubes on hand at all times. Like with any change to your skincare routine, it's a good idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist before diving in.

To help you stay protected this summer, we've rounded up the best Amazon sunscreen deals.

The Best Amazon Deals on Face Sunscreen

The Best Amazon Deals on Body Sunscreen

BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Amazon BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Tired of searching for the right sunscreen that offers reliable protection without causing irritation? Try out this mineral sunscreen from Blue Lizard, which contains zinc oxide and provides efficient UV defense, rubs in easily, and has zero fragrance. $15 $13 Shop Now

