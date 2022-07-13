Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50 Are About to End — Here's What's Worth Shopping Now

By Lauren Gruber‍
Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50
After 48 hours of scrolling through deals, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is about to come to an end. With thousands of deals to choose from, it's near-impossible to know what items are worth the investment and which ones aren't—but we’ve scoured all the deals and gathered the ones actually worth shopping before the massive sale event is over tonight.

This Amazon Prime Day consider your shopping lists covered—handled, done! We've gone ahead and alleviated all of your stresses and done the legwork for you with a comprehensive guide of our staff's top picks. The best part? From now until 12a.m. ET, these items are all under $50—that's right, under $50! 

Don't believe us? We'll prove it. From 60% off classic Levi cutoff shorts to 40% off Hamilton 2-in-1 blenders, you name the category—we've most likely found an item. All that's left to do is continue scrolling and add these 25 last-minute deals under $50 to your shopping carts.

Prime Day Home & Kitchen Deals 

From lunch boxes to area rugs, we've rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Artistic Weavers Desta Vintage Oriental Area Rug
Artistic Weavers Desta Vintage Oriental Area Rug
Artistic Weavers Desta Vintage Oriental Area Rug

Make your house feel like a home with a cozy area rug. This one is tough and stain-resistant in a gorgeous vintage-inspired print.

$95$47
Ultrean Air Fryer
Ultrean Air Fryer
Ultrean Air Fryer

Whip up healthier fries, chicken wings, roasted veggies and more with this air fryer, now on sale for under $50.

$96$48
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven

Get the Le Creuset look without the hefty price tag. Amazon’s enamel dutch oven comes in a rainbow of rich colors to best compliment your kitchen.

$53$32
Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker
Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker
Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker

Whether you’re craving a single cup of coffee or the whole carafe, this coffee maker from Hamilton Beach makes securing your favorite brew that much easier.

$75$45
Bentgo Kids Leak-Proof Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box
BentGo Lunch Box
Bentgo Kids Leak-Proof Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box

If you’ve been on TikTok long enough, you’re bound to have seen moms packing elaborate lunches in these BentGo lunch boxes. These adorable bento-style boxes feature handy compartments and are leak- and drop-proof for little hands.

$40$18

Prime Day Tech Deals

Upgrade your outdated technology with the help of these Amazon Prime Day tech deals that you won't want to miss. 

Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb
Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb
Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb

Save over $40 on one of Amazon’s best-selling products, the Echo Dot smart speaker. You can play music, play audiobooks, control your smart home, and more. Plus, this deal comes with a free smart bulb.


$65$20
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Fire TV Stick
Amazon Fire TV Stick

Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

$50$25
Ring Indoor Cam
Ring Indoor Cam
Ring Indoor Cam

Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Ring security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe.

$60$45
JBL Clip 4
JBL Clip 4
JBL Clip 4

Renowned for high quality audio, JBL speakers are some of the best in the business. This travel-sized speaker packs a serious punch, and clips easily to your apparel for easy transport.

$80$50

Prime Day Fitness Deals

Kickstart your fitness routines with everything from top-rated running shoes to at-home gym equipment with these Amazon Prime Day fitness deals. 

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.

$70$42
Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Massager
RAEMAO Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Massager
Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Massager

Get a deep tissue massage from the comfort of your home with a massage gun. This model features six speeds and 10 massage heads to soothe any muscle group.

$80$46
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle

This viral water bottle is famous for its ability to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and made of pro-grade stainless steel for durability.

$50$30
Champion Women's The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra
Champion Women's The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra
Champion Women's The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra

On sale for under $15 right now, the Infinity racerback from Champion is everything you want in a sports bra: lightweight, supportive, and stylish.


$25$14
EnterSports AB Wheel Roller
EnterSports AB Wheel Roller
EnterSports AB Wheel Roller

Upgrade your at-home gym with an ab roller set, complete with knee pads, resistance bands, and handle grips for an intense workout.

$40$24
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack
CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack

Hikers and bikers will love this wearable hydration system from CamelBak, now on sale for 30% off.

$50$35

Prime Day Fashion Deals

Elevate your wardrobe with the help of stylish slip dresses, everyday denim shorts, and more with these Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts

Save up to 60% on a classic pair of Levi shorts, available in a myriad of styles from trendy lilac wash to classic cutoffs. 

$60$24
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Slinky, sexy, and surprisingly comfortable, a slip dress is a summer must-have. This pick from Amazon’s The Drop comes in a rainbow of colors, and is infused with elastane for a bit of stretch.

$50$35
CUPSHE Two-Piece Bikini
CUPSHE Women's Bikini
CUPSHE Two-Piece Bikini

Hit the beach or pool in confidence this summer with this ultra-flattering high waisted bikini set from Cupshe, available in eight different colors and patterns.

$33$21
The Drop Women's Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal
The Drop Women's Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal
The Drop Women's Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal

Colorful sandals are one of the season’s hottest trends, and these high-heeled mules will elevate any outfit. The lime green color is so hot for summer, but this pair is also available in orange, black, brown, tan, white, and red.

$50$35

Prime Day Beauty Deals

Take your beauty routine to the next level with the help of sleep masks, bronzer, and more with these Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Beloved on TikTok for its moisturizing powers, the Laneige lip sleeping mask is now on sale for 30% off. Try the classic berry flavor, or test out the gummi bear, vanilla, and sweet candy scents.

$24$17
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse

Get a healthy glow sans skin damage with bronzing mousse from St Tropez. The easy-to-use formula develops into a natural-looking tan that won’t leave your sheets all sticky.

$42$30
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product, and it’s now on sale for 30% off. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.

$28$20
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

When Lizzo herself endorses a product, you know it has to be good. Save $12 on her go-to glow oil from Sunday Riley, infused with vitamin C and turmeric for radiant skin. 

$40$28
AGT 4 in 1 Hair Dryer Brush & Volumizer
AGT 4 in 1 Hair Dryer Brush & Volumizer
AGT 4 in 1 Hair Dryer Brush & Volumizer

Perfect your at-home blowout game with a blowdryer brush. This 4-in-1 styler lets you dry, straighten, curl, and brush your hair all in one tool to shave time off your hair routine.

$30$24

