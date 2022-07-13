After 48 hours of scrolling through deals, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is about to come to an end. With thousands of deals to choose from, it's near-impossible to know what items are worth the investment and which ones aren't—but we’ve scoured all the deals and gathered the ones actually worth shopping before the massive sale event is over tonight.

This Amazon Prime Day consider your shopping lists covered—handled, done! We've gone ahead and alleviated all of your stresses and done the legwork for you with a comprehensive guide of our staff's top picks. The best part? From now until 12a.m. ET, these items are all under $50—that's right, under $50!

Don't believe us? We'll prove it. From 60% off classic Levi cutoff shorts to 40% off Hamilton 2-in-1 blenders, you name the category—we've most likely found an item. All that's left to do is continue scrolling and add these 25 last-minute deals under $50 to your shopping carts.

Prime Day Home & Kitchen Deals

From lunch boxes to area rugs, we've rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals.

Ultrean Air Fryer Amazon Ultrean Air Fryer Whip up healthier fries, chicken wings, roasted veggies and more with this air fryer, now on sale for under $50. $96 $48 Buy Now

Prime Day Tech Deals

Upgrade your outdated technology with the help of these Amazon Prime Day tech deals that you won't want to miss.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. $50 $25 Buy Now

Ring Indoor Cam Amazon Ring Indoor Cam Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Ring security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe. $60 $45 Buy Now

JBL Clip 4 Amazon JBL Clip 4 Renowned for high quality audio, JBL speakers are some of the best in the business. This travel-sized speaker packs a serious punch, and clips easily to your apparel for easy transport. $80 $50 Buy Now

Prime Day Fitness Deals

Kickstart your fitness routines with everything from top-rated running shoes to at-home gym equipment with these Amazon Prime Day fitness deals.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle Amazon Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle This viral water bottle is famous for its ability to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and made of pro-grade stainless steel for durability.

$50 $30 Buy Now

Prime Day Fashion Deals

Elevate your wardrobe with the help of stylish slip dresses, everyday denim shorts, and more with these Amazon Prime Day fashion deals.

CUPSHE Two-Piece Bikini Amazon CUPSHE Two-Piece Bikini Hit the beach or pool in confidence this summer with this ultra-flattering high waisted bikini set from Cupshe, available in eight different colors and patterns. $33 $21 Buy Now

Prime Day Beauty Deals

Take your beauty routine to the next level with the help of sleep masks, bronzer, and more with these Amazon Prime Day beauty deals.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Beloved on TikTok for its moisturizing powers, the Laneige lip sleeping mask is now on sale for 30% off. Try the classic berry flavor, or test out the gummi bear, vanilla, and sweet candy scents. $24 $17 Buy Now

