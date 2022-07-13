The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50 Are About to End — Here's What's Worth Shopping Now
After 48 hours of scrolling through deals, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is about to come to an end. With thousands of deals to choose from, it's near-impossible to know what items are worth the investment and which ones aren't—but we’ve scoured all the deals and gathered the ones actually worth shopping before the massive sale event is over tonight.
This Amazon Prime Day consider your shopping lists covered—handled, done! We've gone ahead and alleviated all of your stresses and done the legwork for you with a comprehensive guide of our staff's top picks. The best part? From now until 12a.m. ET, these items are all under $50—that's right, under $50!
Don't believe us? We'll prove it. From 60% off classic Levi cutoff shorts to 40% off Hamilton 2-in-1 blenders, you name the category—we've most likely found an item. All that's left to do is continue scrolling and add these 25 last-minute deals under $50 to your shopping carts.
Prime Day Home & Kitchen Deals
From lunch boxes to area rugs, we've rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals.
Make your house feel like a home with a cozy area rug. This one is tough and stain-resistant in a gorgeous vintage-inspired print.
Whip up healthier fries, chicken wings, roasted veggies and more with this air fryer, now on sale for under $50.
Get the Le Creuset look without the hefty price tag. Amazon’s enamel dutch oven comes in a rainbow of rich colors to best compliment your kitchen.
Whether you’re craving a single cup of coffee or the whole carafe, this coffee maker from Hamilton Beach makes securing your favorite brew that much easier.
If you’ve been on TikTok long enough, you’re bound to have seen moms packing elaborate lunches in these BentGo lunch boxes. These adorable bento-style boxes feature handy compartments and are leak- and drop-proof for little hands.
Prime Day Tech Deals
Upgrade your outdated technology with the help of these Amazon Prime Day tech deals that you won't want to miss.
Save over $40 on one of Amazon’s best-selling products, the Echo Dot smart speaker. You can play music, play audiobooks, control your smart home, and more. Plus, this deal comes with a free smart bulb.
Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.
Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Ring security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe.
Renowned for high quality audio, JBL speakers are some of the best in the business. This travel-sized speaker packs a serious punch, and clips easily to your apparel for easy transport.
Prime Day Fitness Deals
Kickstart your fitness routines with everything from top-rated running shoes to at-home gym equipment with these Amazon Prime Day fitness deals.
Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.
Get a deep tissue massage from the comfort of your home with a massage gun. This model features six speeds and 10 massage heads to soothe any muscle group.
This viral water bottle is famous for its ability to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and made of pro-grade stainless steel for durability.
On sale for under $15 right now, the Infinity racerback from Champion is everything you want in a sports bra: lightweight, supportive, and stylish.
Upgrade your at-home gym with an ab roller set, complete with knee pads, resistance bands, and handle grips for an intense workout.
Hikers and bikers will love this wearable hydration system from CamelBak, now on sale for 30% off.
Prime Day Fashion Deals
Elevate your wardrobe with the help of stylish slip dresses, everyday denim shorts, and more with these Amazon Prime Day fashion deals.
Save up to 60% on a classic pair of Levi shorts, available in a myriad of styles from trendy lilac wash to classic cutoffs.
Slinky, sexy, and surprisingly comfortable, a slip dress is a summer must-have. This pick from Amazon’s The Drop comes in a rainbow of colors, and is infused with elastane for a bit of stretch.
Hit the beach or pool in confidence this summer with this ultra-flattering high waisted bikini set from Cupshe, available in eight different colors and patterns.
Colorful sandals are one of the season’s hottest trends, and these high-heeled mules will elevate any outfit. The lime green color is so hot for summer, but this pair is also available in orange, black, brown, tan, white, and red.
Prime Day Beauty Deals
Take your beauty routine to the next level with the help of sleep masks, bronzer, and more with these Amazon Prime Day beauty deals.
Beloved on TikTok for its moisturizing powers, the Laneige lip sleeping mask is now on sale for 30% off. Try the classic berry flavor, or test out the gummi bear, vanilla, and sweet candy scents.
Get a healthy glow sans skin damage with bronzing mousse from St Tropez. The easy-to-use formula develops into a natural-looking tan that won’t leave your sheets all sticky.
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product, and it’s now on sale for 30% off. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.
When Lizzo herself endorses a product, you know it has to be good. Save $12 on her go-to glow oil from Sunday Riley, infused with vitamin C and turmeric for radiant skin.
Perfect your at-home blowout game with a blowdryer brush. This 4-in-1 styler lets you dry, straighten, curl, and brush your hair all in one tool to shave time off your hair routine.
