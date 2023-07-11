Shop

The Best Amazon Prime Day Portable Air Conditioner Deals 2023: Save on Black+Decker, LG and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
portable AC
Amazon

Summer has officially begun, which means the temperatures are about to get much, much hotter. And if you aren't blessed with central AC, a good portable air conditioner can make all the difference in keeping your home cool and comfortable once things really start to heat up.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is taking place today Tuesday, July 11 and tomorrow Wednesday, July 12, but you don't have to wait to start saving on portable air conditioners. Right now, Amazon has so many top-of-the-line portable AC units on sale, including Black+Decker's remote-controlled portable AC. You can take over $100 on the best-selling model, which also functions as a fan and dehumidifier.

Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

This portable air conditioner is as powerful as it is quiet. At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan quickly cools the air to 65°F.  

$420$300

Of course, it's important to have options, which is why we've rounded up even more portable AC deals to score for Amazon Prime Day. From LG's ultra-powerful smart air conditioner that you can control with your voice or smartphone to a personal unit for under $100, these space coolers are some of the hottest deals of the summer.

Whether you live in a tiny apartment or sprawling home, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on portable air conditioners below. 

Frigidaire Portable Room Air Conditioner
Frigidaire Portable Room Air Conditioner
Amazon
Frigidaire Portable Room Air Conditioner

A multi-speed fan with a dehumidifier dry mode and timer setting to program according to your schedule.

$349$246
Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Save now on the 14,000 BTU model that cools down rooms up to 700 square feet to 64 degrees Fahrenheit on its coldest setting.

$570$480
LG 8,000 BTU (DOE) Smart Portable Air Conditioner
LG 8,000 BTU (DOE) Smart Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
LG 8,000 BTU (DOE) Smart Portable Air Conditioner

Control your cool from anywhere with LG's smart portable AC with voice control and smartphone compatibility.

$470$378
Honeywell 10,000 BTU / 86 Pint Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
Honeywell 10,000 BTU / 86 Pint Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
Amazon
Honeywell 10,000 BTU / 86 Pint Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier

This unit is extremely good at keeping my home office cool and comfortable," wrote one happy reviewer. "The appearance is excellent, it is super quiet, and the cooling unit effortlessly keeps the room at a static temperature. Incredibly well satisfied with this purchase."

$450$350
SereneLife 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
SereneLife 10000 Portable Air conditioner
Amazon
SereneLife 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

This SereneLife portable air conditioner is the perfect year-round air conditioner. Not only does it act as a cooling system, a dehumidifier and fan, but it can also act as a heater during those winter months. BTW, a higher BTU (or British Thermal Unit) rating means an air conditioner can cool a larger area.

$380$354
Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner
Whynter 14000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner

The carbon air filter on this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner acts as a partial air purifier and works to get rid of odors, gases and chemicals in your living room (all while producing nice and cool air). Thanks to the dual hose system, this unit can cool up to 500 square feet and reduce humidity levels simultaneously.

$600$470
WITH COUPON
COSTWAY Portable Air Conditioner
COSTWAY Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
COSTWAY Portable Air Conditioner

The portable evaporative cooler provides better cooling, a lower temperature, and other features. With the Costway Evaporative Cooler, you get both an air conditioner and dehumidifier in one. 

$270$245
WITH COUPON

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

