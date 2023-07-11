Summer has officially begun, which means the temperatures are about to get much, much hotter. And if you aren't blessed with central AC, a good portable air conditioner can make all the difference in keeping your home cool and comfortable once things really start to heat up.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is taking place today Tuesday, July 11 and tomorrow Wednesday, July 12, but you don't have to wait to start saving on portable air conditioners. Right now, Amazon has so many top-of-the-line portable AC units on sale, including Black+Decker's remote-controlled portable AC. You can take over $100 on the best-selling model, which also functions as a fan and dehumidifier.

Of course, it's important to have options, which is why we've rounded up even more portable AC deals to score for Amazon Prime Day. From LG's ultra-powerful smart air conditioner that you can control with your voice or smartphone to a personal unit for under $100, these space coolers are some of the hottest deals of the summer.

Whether you live in a tiny apartment or sprawling home, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on portable air conditioners below.

SereneLife 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Amazon SereneLife 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner This SereneLife portable air conditioner is the perfect year-round air conditioner. Not only does it act as a cooling system, a dehumidifier and fan, but it can also act as a heater during those winter months. BTW, a higher BTU (or British Thermal Unit) rating means an air conditioner can cool a larger area. $380 $354 Shop Now

Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner The carbon air filter on this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner acts as a partial air purifier and works to get rid of odors, gases and chemicals in your living room (all while producing nice and cool air). Thanks to the dual hose system, this unit can cool up to 500 square feet and reduce humidity levels simultaneously. $600 $470 WITH COUPON Shop Now

COSTWAY Portable Air Conditioner Amazon COSTWAY Portable Air Conditioner The portable evaporative cooler provides better cooling, a lower temperature, and other features. With the Costway Evaporative Cooler, you get both an air conditioner and dehumidifier in one. $270 $245 WITH COUPON Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Air Conditioner Units to Keep Cool This Summer — LG, Frigidaire and More

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop All the Best Deals from Summer's Biggest Sale Only Available Today

Black+Decker's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is $120 Off Now at Amazon Prime Day

The 75 Absolute Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Save 40% On 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Official Guide

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Sunscreen for Every Skin Type

The Best Amazon Prime Day Ninja Appliance Deals You Can Already Shop

The New LG C3 OLED TV Is One of the Best Prime Day TV Deals: Get $500 Off Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV Deals: Shop Early Savings on Samsung, Sony, LG and More

Tidy Up with the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Shark Vacuums

Save Up to 35% on Hydro Flasks for All-Day Hydration This Summer

The Best iPad Deals: Save on Apple's iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro

Apple AirTags Are on Sale Just in Time for Your Summer Travels

Black+Decker's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is $120 Off Now