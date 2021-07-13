The Best (and Most Comfortable) Bras to Try in 2021

Looking to upgrade your bra collection? If you've still got that ill-fitting bra from years ago, it may be time to overhaul your top drawer.

To help you choose, ET Style has sourced the best bras you can buy online right now. Our top 10 bra list is varied in styles, but all are made to provide the comfort, proper fit and support you're seeking -- whether you have a big bust or a small bust, need maximum support for working out or are searching for a strapless bra that doesn't fall.

Our favorites include a range of choices from the celeb-approved, seamless Boody Shaper Bra and the Thirdlove 24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra to the sexy mesh Cuup balconette bra.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best bras for every type of fit and support.

Best Eco-Friendly Bra

Boody Shaper Bra Amazon Boody Shaper Bra The Boody Shaper Bra is made from bamboo viscose, making it breathable, moisture-wicking, durable and sustainable. The seamless, wire-free bra feels like you're barely wearing anything. It's a favorite among celeb moms, too, like Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Halsey. $17 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Best Wireless Bra

Lively The All-Day Deep V No-Wire Lively Lively The All-Day Deep V No-Wire A comfortable bra you'll be happy to wear all day -- it's literally in the name. Lively's All-Day Deep V No-Wire Bra is completely wireless, made with lightly-lined foam pads that mold to your shape for great fit. The plunge bra's adjustable straps are placed at the front for easy access and the back J-hook lets you convert it into a racerback. Available in cup size A to DDD/F. $35 AT LIVELY Buy Now

Best Nursing Bra

Knix Leakproof Nursing Bra Knix Knix Leakproof Nursing Bra This no-BS nursing bra from Knix is wireless and has leakproof removable absorbent pads that's moisture-wicking, breathable and antimicrobial. The stretch fabric adapts to your size and most importantly one-handed clasps allow you to easily clip on and off when you need to nurse or pump. It also comes with a band extender. $55 AT KNIX Buy Now

Best Strapless Bra

Best Bra for Large Breasts

Thirdlove 24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra Thirdlove Thirdlove 24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra Ladies with a larger breast size prioritize optimal support and coverage, which they can find in the Thirdlove 24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra that comes in a range of bra size. Available from cup size B to I and band size 32 to 48, this bra features hybrid memory foam cups that form to your breast shape. The straps are also lined with memory foam, so it stays put and doesn't dig into the skin, while the U-shape ballet back design with hidden elastic smooths the silhouette and helps with lift. $65 AT THIRDLOVE Buy Now

Best Minimizer Bra

Wacoal Visual Effects Minimizer Bra Bare Necessities Wacoal Visual Effects Minimizer Bra A minimizer bra is a great option for ladies with big boobs who want a smoother silhouette under clothes. Reduce your bust up to 1 inch with Wacoal's Visual Effect Minimizer Bra. This molded cup bra, featuring soft, stretchy mesh and lace, has a double layer and U-shape back for extra support. Choose from cup size C to I and band size 30 to 44. $65 AT BARE NECESSITIES Buy Now

Best Bra for Running

Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra Sweaty Betty Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra This best-selling sports bra is specifically designed to offer maximum breast support (yes, strong enough for fuller bust) while doing high-impact activity such as running, cardio and dance. The combination of compression and encapsulation technology keeps the boobs in place and minimizes movement, while strategically placed mesh panels and moisture-wicking fabric act as ventilation. It's a convertible bra, too! Adjustable straps let you wear the comfortable bra as a racerback or U-back. Cup size ranges from A to G. $68 AT SWEATY BETTY Buy Now

Best Sports Bra

Best Bralette

SKIMS Cotton Jersey Triangle Bralette SKIMS SKIMS Cotton Jersey Triangle Bralette When a no-fuss, comfy bralette is all you need while lounging around at home, this cotton triangle bralette from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS is a chic choice. The soft, breathable jersey fabric feels like nothing on as you go about your day. Wear this cotton bra under sweatpants or with matching bottoms. Choose from size XXS to 3X. $32 AT SKIMS Buy Now

Best Balconette Bra

Cuup The Balconette Cuup Cuup The Balconette Selena Gomez's stylist Kate Young often opts for bras from Cuup for daytime outfits. The Balconette style from the bra brand is especially a stunner -- it's equally sexy as it is versatile. This sleek, pared down design boasts lightweight, flexible underwire cups sewn with sheer power mesh. Adjustable straps and hook-and-eye ensure the perfect fit. Cup size ranges from A to H. $68 AT CUUP Buy Now

