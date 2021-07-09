ThirdLove Just Dropped a New Seamless Underwear Line: Shop the Collection
Say goodbye to VPL! ThirdLove has dropped a new seamless collection, perfect for the gym and everywhere else. The Form collection, which promises "limitless stretch and endless comfort" is the perfect solution for form-fitting outfits, allowing you the freedom to wear what you want, without showing a single seam.
ThirdLove's collection includes bras, bralettes and underwear at prices ranging from $14 to $45. The Form Seamless High-Leg Bikini has a vintage 80's style cut that pair with dresses boasting even the highest of thigh-high slits. The Form Seamless Sculpt Shortie, meanwhile, lifts and smooths your natural shape.
The Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra is also a great option for shoppers looking to ditch the wire without compromising on support -- and comes in a variety of stylish colors.
Shop ET Style's favorites from ThirdLove's Form collection below.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Booty-Lifting Leggings Kourtney Kardashian Raves About Are On Sale
The Best Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Right Now
This TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Back in Stock and On Sale
The Hair Product Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Use Is on Sale