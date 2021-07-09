Shopping

ThirdLove Just Dropped a New Seamless Underwear Line: Shop the Collection

ThirdLove Seamless
ThirdLove

Say goodbye to VPL! ThirdLove has dropped a new seamless collection, perfect for the gym and everywhere else. The Form collection, which promises "limitless stretch and endless comfort" is the perfect solution for form-fitting outfits, allowing you the freedom to wear what you want, without showing a single seam. 

ThirdLove's collection includes bras, bralettes and underwear at prices ranging from $14 to $45. The Form Seamless High-Leg Bikini has a vintage 80's style cut that pair with dresses boasting even the highest of thigh-high slits. The Form Seamless Sculpt Shortie, meanwhile, lifts and smooths your natural shape. 

The Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra is also a great option for shoppers looking to ditch the wire without compromising on support -- and comes in a variety of stylish colors. 

Shop ET Style's favorites from ThirdLove's Form collection below. 

Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra
Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra
ThirdLove
Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra
This is a form-fitting bra that gives you total freedom. 
$45
Form Seamless Sculpt Shortie
Form Seamless Sculpt Shortie
ThirdLove
Form Seamless Sculpt Shortie
With a breathable, seamless construction, this boyshort underwear features an intentional high rise and full coverage. 
$17
Form Seamless High-Leg Bikini
Form Seamless High-Leg Bikini
ThirdLove
Form Seamless High-Leg Bikini
These bikini-cut undies are completely seamless with a 4-way stretch and an invisible fit. 
$14
Form Seamless Scoop Bralette
Form Seamless Scoop Bralette
ThirdLove
Form Seamless Scoop Bralette
This bralette is made in a lighter-than-air fabric with removable foam cups. 
$45
Form Seamless Shortie
Form Seamless Shortie
ThirdLove
Form Seamless Shortie
A form-hugging boyshort versatile enough to wear from work to workout.
$14
Form Seamless Adjustable Strap Wireless Bra
Form Seamless Adjustable Strap Wireless
ThirdLove
Form Seamless Adjustable Strap Wireless Bra
This comfortable and supportive bra without any underwires takes the unique shape of your body. 
$45
Form Seamless Sculpt Thong
Form Seamless Sculpt Thong
ThirdLove
Form Seamless Sculpt Thong
Wear what feels right with the seamless sculpt thong. 
$17
Form Seamless Hipster
Form Seamless Hipster
ThirdLove
Form Seamless Hipster
Available in five colors, these may just become your new go-to underwear. 
$14

