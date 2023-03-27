While Apple products rarely go on sale, Amazon has new deals on various MacBook models powered by Apple’s M1 and M2 chips. The latest MacBook Pro model is equipped with Apple's advanced new M2 Pro chip. Right now, Amazon is offering $100 off the 14-inch model and $200 off the 16-inch model. With a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 chip, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of unified memory, this is a MacBook deal you don't want to pass up.

The powerful and lightning-fast 2023 M2 MacBook Pro can run for up to 18 hours per charge. Keep up with heavy workloads thanks to the laptop's Wi-Fi 6E support, 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, plus 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Protected by Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint recognition system, the newest MacBook Pro also has multiple USB-C ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack and a built-in SD card reader.

A trusty, all-purpose laptop is a great find, and Amazon has the best deals on MacBooks right now. Whether working from home or heading to school, Apple's latest 2023 MacBook Pro and 2022 MacBook Air laptops will have you flying through the day and streaming your favorite shows and movies at night.

While it can be overwhelming to choose a reliable laptop for your needs, we've found more of the best MacBook deals available right now — including the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. To start, Apple's previous-gen 2021 model of the MacBook Pro is $500 off at Amazon. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro models are discounted, making these MacBook deals the best way to get the sleek and powerful laptop for less.

Best Apple MacBook Deals

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $999 $800 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks and More

Get $50 Off a Pair of AirPods Pro 2 at the Lowest Price This Year

The 18 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week

35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Apple, Samsonite, Keurig and More

Get Apple's AirTag 4-Pack On Sale for $90 Ahead of Your Spring Travels

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Is On Sale for Its All-Time Low Price Right Now

The Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, and SE Are All On Sale Right Now

The 12 Best MagSafe Wallets for Apple iPhones