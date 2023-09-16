The Discover Samsung fall sale is underway, but not for much longer. Through Sunday, September 17, the brand's massive deals event is slashing prices on must-have major appliances. This weekend, you can save big on smart home appliances from washers and dryers to refrigerators, vacuums, dishwashers and more.

Shop the Samsung Appliance Deals

While Samsung is known for its cutting-edge smartphones and cult-favorite Frame TV, their home appliances are some of the best on the market. If you are looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping and save on these big-ticket items, this Samsung sale is taking thousands of dollars off major home upgrades.

Samsung's on-sale appliances feature the latest amenities including smart touch screens, smartphone connectivity, object recognition, and more. There's no better time to get major appliances for less than during the Discover Samsung fall sale. To help score new laundry and kitchen appliances before the Black Friday frenzy, we've rounded up the best Samsung appliance deals to shop before they're gone next week.

Best Samsung Kitchen Appliance Deals

Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,600 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,398 Electric Dryer Shop Now $4,098 $2,498 Gas Dryer Shop Now

Best Samsung Vacuum Deals

