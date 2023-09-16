Shop the best deals at the Discover Samsung Event to upgrade your home appliances on a budget.
The Discover Samsung fall sale is underway, but not for much longer. Through Sunday, September 17, the brand's massive deals event is slashing prices on must-have major appliances. This weekend, you can save big on smart home appliances from washers and dryers to refrigerators, vacuums, dishwashers and more.
Shop the Samsung Appliance Deals
While Samsung is known for its cutting-edge smartphones and cult-favorite Frame TV, their home appliances are some of the best on the market. If you are looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping and save on these big-ticket items, this Samsung sale is taking thousands of dollars off major home upgrades.
Samsung's on-sale appliances feature the latest amenities including smart touch screens, smartphone connectivity, object recognition, and more. There's no better time to get major appliances for less than during the Discover Samsung fall sale. To help score new laundry and kitchen appliances before the Black Friday frenzy, we've rounded up the best Samsung appliance deals to shop before they're gone next week.
Best Samsung Kitchen Appliance Deals
26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range
This smart slide-in range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, giving you the tools you need to simplify the cooking experience in the kitchen. With Flex Duo, you can use the full oven, or split it into two separate smaller ovens to suit your needs.
6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry in Stainless Steel
The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. You can currently save $950 on the five-burner gas stove.
2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses sensor cooking which automatically adjusts your time for the perfect heat every time.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel
The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.
30" Single Wall Oven with Steam Cook
Bake, boil, roast, steam and air fry with this wall oven you can control from your smartphone.
Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.
29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and beverage center. Not only can you save $1,300 on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's also an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.
Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Save $1,600 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung’s new Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes, and has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your phone.
5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Perfect for any laundry space, this washer has a shallower depth for easy closet installation, without sacrificing capacity. The inside of the washer is treated with antimicrobial technology to help keep it smelling fresh.
Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.
Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry
If your washing and dryer set up is electric, you can opt for the electric dryer with the same features.
5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
With Super Speed Wash, you can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes, without sacrificing cleaning performance.
7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+
Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.
Best Samsung Vacuum Deals
Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
The 6-pound lightweight design makes cleaning easy. Easily maneuver to vacuum stairs, under sofas and all the hard-to-reach places. Also with a 180-degree swivel head, the vacuum can change direction effortlessly.
Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station
Save on Samsung's most powerful cordless stick vacuum. Combined with a lightweight design, it delivers a faster, more effective clean.
Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition
Clean your home more efficiently with a robot vacuum that is currently discounted by $399 and creates accurate room maps to navigate. No pick-up is needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot AI+’s powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid.
