The Best Birthday Gift Options to Send During Social Distancing

Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom A plush, ultra-soft throw to cuddle up to on the couch or to drape over furniture for decoration. Available in beige, lilac, navy blue and yellow. $39.50 at Nordstrom

Superfoods Hair Bar Briogeo Briogeo Superfoods Hair Bar Briogeo A set filled with essentials that help restore dull-looking, dehydrated hair. Featuring the Matcha + Apple + Kale Replenishing Superfood Shampoo and Conditioner and mini sizes of the Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana + Coconut Nourishing Superfood Shampoo and Conditioner, these haircare products are packed with nourishing ingredients for healthy hair. Safe for color-treated, keratin-treated, chemically-treated and relaxed hair. $50 at Briogeo

Floral Embrace 1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers Floral Embrace 1-800-Flowers Send warm wishes with a vibrant bouquet of assorted flowers and greenery, presented in an elegant glass vase. Starting $49.99 at 1-800-Flowers

Winesulator + 2 Uncork'd XL Wine Tumblers/Lids in Rainbow Titanium V2.0 BrüMate BrüMate Winesulator + 2 Uncork'd XL Wine Tumblers/Lids in Rainbow Titanium V2.0 BrüMate This gift set is perfect for the wine lover in your life. The triple-insulated 25oz canteen will keep the wine chilled for over 24 hours. It also includes two 14oz wine tumblers, made to keep drinks at the perfect temperature without the metallic taste. REGULARLY $84.99 $69.99 at BrüMate

Hand Etched Gold Plated Brass Bangle Lingua Nigra via Etsy Etsy Hand Etched Gold Plated Brass Bangle Lingua Nigra via Etsy Etsy has fantastic options of handcrafted jewelry created by independent designers. Chicago-based jewelry line Lingua Nigra is all about unique, sculptural, organic designs like this beautiful hand-etched bangle. $88 at Etsy

Birthday Greeting Card Minted Minted Birthday Greeting Card Minted A handwritten card is a simple, meaningful gesture. Minted has a range of greeting card designs to choose from. Varied prices at Minted

Snack in the Box Mouth Mouth Snack in the Box Mouth A curated box of delicious sweet treat options and savory nummies. The snacks range from salted pistachios and potato chips to a chocolate brownie and gummy candy. $70 at Mouth

Ripple Long Drink Glasses, Set of 4 ferm LIVING Verishop Ripple Long Drink Glasses, Set of 4 ferm LIVING From water to a cocktail, any beverage will look snazzy in these elegant geometric tall drink glasses. $75 at Verishop

Tough Stuff Collection Bloomscape Bloomscape Tough Stuff Collection Bloomscape Whether your loved one has a green thumb or not so much, this collection of easy-to-care-for potted plants adapt to nearly any available light. The set features a Sansevieria, ZZ Plant and Hoya variety. $65 at Bloomscape

