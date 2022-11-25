Black Friday is one of the best times to save on big-ticket tech items like laptops. Right now, tech giants from Apple to Lenovo and Samsung are offering Black Friday laptop deals to save big before the holidays. Regardless of your budget, you're sure to find a laptop that is perfect for work, class, or even just streaming movies and music without breaking the bank.

While it can be overwhelming for budget-minded students and parents to choose a reliable laptop for your needs, we've gathered up some of the best Black Friday laptop deals available right now. To start, Apple's latest model of the MacBook Pro is on sale for $500 off at Amazon. This rare MacBook Pro deal is the best way to get the sleek and powerful for less than list price. The 1TB model is also $500 off with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU for faster performance to fly through your work.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Amazon 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,499 $2,000 Buy Now

Whether you are looking for a sturdy MacBook for your kids or a lightweight laptop with a top-performing intel core for work, we've gathered the best laptop deals available right now. From Chromebooks to Microsoft Surface Pros, shop the best Black Friday laptop deals below.

2022 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2022 Apple MacBook Pro The 13-inch MacBook Pro is supercharged by the next-generation M2 chip. Apple’s most portable pro laptop was just released in 2022 and has up to 20 hours of battery life. $1,299 $1,149 Buy Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $999 $799 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Book Pro The lightest Galaxy Book laptop allows you to enjoy vibrant viewing whether inside or in direct sunlight. From downloading large documents fast to watching streams with no lag, the 11th Gen Core processor helps you do everything in a flash. $1,000 $749 Buy Now

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11" Best Buy Lenovo Chromebook 3 11" Fast and flexible, Lenovo's Chromebook 3 runs on the lightning-fast Chrome OS that boots up in seconds, updates automatically, and is protected by built-in virus protection. It's a great laptop for school work or general web surfing and web applications. $219 $90 Buy Now

HP Chromebook 11" Amazon HP Chromebook 11" The best thing about this HP Chromebook's screen isn't its quality resolution -- it's the anti-glare properties. Now, you can enjoy working on projects outside or catching up on your favorite series without having to deal with glare interrupting you. $260 $86 Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ If you can't decide between a tablet or a laptop, then why not go for a 2-in-1? This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 can act as either a tablet or a laptop. Speaking of versatility, this 2-in-1's battery can last up to 15 hours, so you can work on plenty of projects before it needs to recharge. $930 $600 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

