The Best Bra for Every Type of Fit and Support

Looking to upgrade your bra collection in celebration of National Underwear Day? If you've still got that ill-fitting bra from a decade ago, it may be time to overhaul your underwear drawer.

To help you choose, ET Style has sourced the best bras you can buy online right now. Our top 10 bra list is varied in styles, but all are made to provide the comfort, proper fit and support you're seeking -- whether you have a big bust or a small bust, need maximum support for working out or are searching for a strapless bra that doesn't fall.

Plus, we asked some of the biggest celebrity stylists to share their bras of choice.

Ahead, ET Style's pick of the best bras for every type of fit and support.

Best Bra for Large Breasts

24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra Thirdlove Thirdlove 24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra Thirdlove Ladies with a larger breast size prioritize optimal support and coverage, which they can find in the Thirdlove 24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra that comes in a range of bra size. Available from cup size B to I and band size 32 to 48, this bra features hybrid memory foam cups that form to your breast shape. The straps are also lined with memory foam, so it stays put and doesn't dig into the skin, while the U-shape ballet back design with hidden elastic smooths the silhouette and helps with lift. REGULARLY $68 $52 at Thirdlove

Best Bra for Running

Ultra Run Sports Bra Sweaty Betty Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra Sweaty Betty This best-selling sports bra is specifically designed to offer maximum breast support (yes, strong enough for fuller bust) while doing high-impact activity such as running, cardio and dance. The combination of compression and encapsulation technology keeps the boobs in place and minimizes movement, while strategically placed mesh panels and moisture-wicking fabric act as ventilation. It's a convertible bra, too! Adjustable straps let you wear the comfortable bra as a racerback or U-back. Cup size ranges from A to G. $65 at Sweaty Betty

Best Wireless Bra

The All-Day Deep V No-Wire Lively Lively The All-Day Deep V No-Wire Lively A comfortable bra you'll be happy to wear all day -- it's literally in the name. Lively's All-Day Deep V No-Wire Bra is completely wireless, made with lightly-lined foam pads that mold to your shape for great fit. The plunge bra's adjustable straps are placed at the front for easy access and the back J-hook lets you convert it into a racerback. Available in cup size A to DDD/F. Take 10% off your first purchase with the code SAVE10PERCENT. $35 at Lively

Best Demi Bra

Sieve Demi Bra Negative Underwear Nordstrom Sieve Demi Bra Negative Underwear For more cleavage and lift, a demi bra is the way to go and the Sieve Demi Bra from Negative Underwear is one of the silkiest, softest bras out there. This non-padded underwire bra is made from luxurious European-milled stretch mesh and has a velvety elastic band. It gives shape and support, but feels like you don't have a bra on. $70 at Nordstrom

Best Nursing Bra

Leakproof Nursing Bra Knix Knix Leakproof Nursing Bra Knix This no-BS nursing bra from Knix is wireless and has leakproof removable absorbent pads that's moisture-wicking, breathable and antimicrobial. The stretch fabric adapts to your size and most importantly one-handed clasps allow you to easily clip on and off when you need to nurse or pump. It also comes with a band extender. $55 at Knix

Best Minimizer Bra

Visual Effects Minimizer Bra Wacoal Bare Necessities Visual Effects Minimizer Bra Wacoal A minimizer bra is a great option for ladies with big boobs who want a smoother silhouette under clothes. Reduce your bust up to 1 inch with Wacoal's Visual Effect Minimizer Bra. This molded cup bra, featuring soft, stretchy mesh and lace, has a double layer and U-shape back for extra support. Choose from cup size C to I and band size 30 to 44. $45-65 at Bare Necessities

Best Bralette

Cotton Triangle Bralette SKIMS SKIMS Cotton Triangle Bralette SKIMS When a no-fuss, comfy bralette is all you need while lounging around at home, this cotton triangle bralette from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS is a chic choice. The soft, breathable jersey fabric feels like nothing on as you go about your day. Wear this cotton bra under your favorite sweatsuit or with matching bottoms. Choose from size XXS to 4X. $32 at SKIMS

Best Balconette Bra

The Balconette Cuup Cuup The Balconette Cuup Selena Gomez's stylist Kate Young often opts for bras from Cuup for daytime outfits. The Balconette style from the bra brand is especially a stunner -- it's equally sexy as it is versatile. This sleek, pared down design boasts lightweight, flexible underwire cups sewn with sheer power mesh. Adjustable straps and hook-and-eye ensure the perfect fit. Cup size ranges from A to H. $68 at Cuup

Best Strapless Bra

Molded Strapless Bra Kit Undergarments Kit Undergarments Molded Strapless Bra Kit Undergarments Having at least one strapless bra in the lingerie drawer is essential for wearing under spaghetti strap tops, halters, strapless dresses and any piece that doesn't cover bra straps. The perfect strapless bra should be supportive -- never slipping off -- and offer versatility, too, with convertible straps. Katy Perry's stylist Jamie Mizrahi recommends the Molded Strapless Bra from her line, Kit Undergarments: "It has straps as well so it can double as a halter, criss-cross or standard bra. I love bras that offer versatility. I find that’s important when spending money on something like a strapless bra." $64 at Kit Undergarments

Best Sports Bra

Yogi Convertible Sports Bra Natori Nordstrom Yogi Convertible Sports Bra Natori This sports bra is equally perfect for high-impact exercising and low-key lounging. Per Nordstrom's description, the cups run large so order one cup size down. REGULARLY $69 $40.90 at Nordstrom

