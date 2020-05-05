This upcoming Mother's Day, let's give an extra special thanks to all mothers facing the unique challenge of raising children during a global pandemic.

Whether it's coming up with ways to keep their children entertained while social distancing at home, or recognizing that yes, moms need a break too, let's revisit some of the most relatable and funniest moments from celeb moms under quarantine.

Kim Kardashian West hides from her kids:

The 39-year-old reality superstar kept it hilariously real during a makeup tutorial, when she admitted she desperately needed some alone time. When her 6-year-old daughter, North, popped into her video unannounced and asked to wash her hands, Kardashian West asked her if she could do it in the other room.

"I'm hiding in the guest room, you guys," she addressed her Instagram followers. "I'm hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone."

North heard the comment, shouting from another room, "Hey, that's mean!"

The mother of four soldiered on, pleading, "North, can I please just do my tutorial? It's all I want to do is one little fun thing for myself."

Kardashian West has been honest about her quarantine struggles, admitting that most days she and the kids stay in their pajamas. She also asked her followers for suggestions about new activities they can try.

Courteney Cox and her daughter, Coco, perform impressive Hamilton cover:

The 55-year-old actress and her 15-year-old daughter, Coco, wowed fans with their musical abilities while performing "Burn" from Hamilton. Cox played the piano while her teenage daughter sang the emotional lyrics.

The Friends star's famous pals couldn't get enough of the duo's performance. Erin Foster commented, "So quarantine just basically made you guys completely musical?! Wtf I've just been sleeping."

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon commented, "You win quarantine! Go Coco!"

Serena Williams shows off her ill-fitting Snow White costume:

The 38-year-old tennis legend is spending adorable quality time with her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia, which includes dancing to Disney tunes.

Williams is definitely fully committing to her part, dressing up in princess attire.

But not all costumes have gone smoothly. She also shared her impersonation of Snow White popping a dish in the microwave, highlighting that her dress didn't zip up in the back.

Kelly Ripa uses daughter Lola's self-tanner while working from home:

Ripa got creative when working from home without all of her usual Live With Kelly and Ryan wardrobe and makeup.

During an Instagram Live session with dancer Tiler Peck, 49-year-old Ripa explained her dilemma and admitted to using her 18-year-old daughter, Lola's, beauty products.

"I keep putting on my daughter's self-tanner, thinking that will help," she said. "All of my clothes, all of my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on."

"I realized it was such a blessing to have this place to keep everything," Ripa added of her storage closet. "So now I'm just in an 18-year-old self-tanner and workout clothes."

She also said she was taking some brutally honest advice from Lola.

"What I have in our storage closet is bathing suits for summertime," Ripa shared. "I had a one-piece and I put it on and my daughter said, 'Do yourself a favor and do not wear that on Instagram. I know that you think right now it's great, but later on, I promise you will hate it.'"

Chrissy Teigen holds a wedding for daughter Luna's stuffed animals:

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, made a wedding for their 4-year-old daughter, Luna's, stuffed animals as special as it can be.

"We're excited. It's a beautiful day. It's a good day for a wedding," Teigen said on Instagram Live. "I don't know how many of you have been to a wedding between two stuffed animals, but what I've found is they are everlasting."

The 34-year-old Cravings author also officiated the wedding.

"Thank you for gathering here today on this very special day," Teigen said to the guests, which included her mom, Vilailuck, and her 1-year-old son, Miles. "It's a beautiful day -- well-deserved in what has become 26 weeks of an incredible relationship."

"It was unexpected at first, as there were many different animals in the house, but who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well?" she continued. "They've loved each other since the first second they laid eyes on one another and they’ve never spent a night apart."

The ceremony even featured Legend singing a stripped-down version of Selena Gomez's hit, "Can't Keep My Hands to Myself."

Teigen also recently made sure to make Luna's fourth birthday extra special even while under quarantine. Luna began her day with breakfast in bed, which consisted of a waffle, bacon, yogurt and berries. Later in the day, she got dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast and got a gorgeous cake that was in the shape of the number four and topped with flowers.

Demi Moore has family paint night with her daughters and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis:

Sometimes being under quarantine means unconventional living arrangements. For 57-year-old Moore, it meant spending time with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, and their three daughters -- Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26 -- who have been all for it.

"Bruce and Demi made a decision to quarantine together with their children and have been doing so for over a month," a source told ET about the exes self-isolating together. "The family didn't want to take any risks of outside influences, so they've stayed away from socializing with anyone but their family. Bruce isn't with his wife or young children, but that was understood going into this."

"Bruce, Demi and [his current wife] Emma have always had a great relationship and are good friends, and none of this is weird to them," the source continued. "It's outside people who are making it more than it is."

Family activities have included doing a photo shoot in matching pajamas, reading in a book club, shaving Tallulah's head and also a wholesome get-together to paint.

"Family paint night 🎨," Moore captioned the sweet photos.

Scout said she was definitely loving spending quality time with both of her parents.

"It's been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute," Scout said on the Dopey podcast. "They're both such nerdy, adorable, '90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in L.A. It's been pretty cute."

"It's some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them," she added.

Jessica Simpson shares how having kids has changed her:

The 39-year-old fashion mogul poked fun at herself on Instagram, sharing her iconic 2003 Rolling Stone cover proclaiming her "Housewife of the Year" that featured a sexy photo of her in her underwear and heels while pushing a Swiffer. Simpson compared it to a recent photo of herself still holding a Swiffer and other cleaning products, this time wearing sweats and skipping the makeup.

"Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days 😜," Simpson, who now has three kids -- 8-year-old Maxwell, 6-year-old Ace and 1-year-old Birdie -- joked.

Pink makes a colorful schedule for her children:

Pink -- who herself tested positive for COVID-19 -- showed off her organizational skills in a time of uncertainty by sharing the family schedule she created for her children, 3-year-old Jameson and 8-year-old Willow. Activities include a morning walk, chore time, academic time, afternoon fresh air and Willow's personal favorite, free TV time.

The 40-year-old super mom has also been making sure to stay active during quarantine and even teaching herself new skills, like playing the piano.

Jessica Alba is a TikTok queen with her daughters:

It's safe to say the 39-year-old actress has her TikTok skills down with both of her daughters, 11-year-old Honor and 8-year-old Haven.

... And even with her husband, Cash Warren.

She's also been making sure to have fun while practicing fitness and self-care with her kids at home, which includes her son, 2-year-old Hayes.

"I stay home for my 3 babies, hubby and all my family members -- especially my grandparents," she wrote. "#stayhealthy #stayhome."

Jenna Dewan slays TikTok with her Justin Bieber routine:

The 39-year-old dancer recently showed off the super human strength moms possess while recovering from giving birth. Dewan welcomed her son, Callum, in March, but you wouldn't know it by watching her jaw-dropping TikTok routine to Justin Bieber's hit, "Intentions." Clad in a matching pink cropped sweatsuit, Dewan's dance skills are pretty spectacular, especially considering she gave birth just one month earlier.

Her good friend, Sara Foster, commented what we were all pretty much thinking.

"I need to understand how a body can move like this. Especially a body that had a baby 4 weeks ago," Foster wrote. "I will delete myself doing this dance, burn all traces of it and never dance again. You are perfection."

Dewan is also taking time to dance with her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

.... And also letting her work through the social distancing struggles we all face.

Gisele Bundchen and her kids sing Bruno Mars' "Count on Me":

The 39-year-old supermodel showed everyone what a loving family looks like when she shared an Instagram video of her 7-year-old daughter, Vivian, and her 10-year-old son, Benjamin, singing Bruno Mars' "Count on Me" with her. The three share a sweet hug and Benjamin even holds his little sister's hand midway through the song.

"Though we are going through a very tough time, let’s try and focus on the present, and live the HERE and NOW," Bundchen captioned the heartwarming video. "Life is a gift. Let’s support one another. Do you have a friend who knows how to cook? Call him. Know someone who loves to work out? Ask her to teach you some exercises. What about that friend who knows how to meditate? Why not ask for some tips?"

"Around here, we are singing and sending good energy to all," she continued. "Sending love and light to everyone! #stayhome #hereandnow ❤🙏🌍"

Kristen Bell compares her daughters to "insane parrots":

Parenting isn't always glamorous, and for every picture-perfect snapshot of family life, there's also Bell refreshingly getting candid about her struggles with her two daughters -- 5-year-old Delta and 7-year-old Lincoln -- whom she shares with her husband, Dax Shepard.

The 39-year-old actress recently hilariously shared the message, "Being quarantined with a talkative child is like having an insane parrot being super glued to your shoulder."

Bell cracked, "I have 2 insane parrots."

She also posted an insightful graphic sharing how her first grader feels about her parenting.

Despite all the challenges of homeschooling, Bell later shared why it's all worth it, posting a sweet message from Lincoln reading, "You are a great home teacher."

Mariah Carey teaches her children how to properly wash their hands with her own song:

The 50-year-old singer blessed her fans with a video of her and her kids -- 8-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan -- washing their hands to her 1995 hit, "Fantasy." According to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's important that people make sure to scrub their hands with soap for at least 20-30 seconds. In Carey's video, she and her children washed their hands together and measured the time by rapping to the late ODB's iconic verse.

"Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol' Dirty Bast**d!" Carey captioned the video. "Wash your hands! Stay safe!!! ❤️."

For more on how celebs are coping under quarantine, watch the video below:

