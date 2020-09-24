Fashion

The Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costume Ideas for 2020

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Carole Baskin
Netflix

Halloween plans are expected to be much more low-key this year as the country continues to follow safety precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Even though we're celebrating the spooky holiday from home, it doesn't mean we can't go all out in dressing up!

To spark some Halloween costume ideas, we've gathered outfit options inspired by some of 2020's most iconic celebrities that'll get you excited about the fun holiday (and perhaps win a virtual costume contest). From Beyoncé's show-stopping ensembles in Black Is King to the eccentric real-life characters of Tiger King, these stars are perfect for emulating during Halloween.

Ahead, shop key items to channel our favorite 2020 celebrities.

Plus, be sure to check out our guide on Halloween decorations and celebrating at home with sweets and activities.

Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic in Tiger King

The stars of Netflix's crime documentary Tiger King have become two of this year's most memorable pop culture sensations. Joe Exotic's eccentric style consists of a statement printed button-down shirt, casual slim pants, beaded necklace and mirrored sport sunglasses (don't forget a blonde mullet wig!). To dress like Carole Baskin, combine a floaty printed tunic with boot-cut jeans and, of course, a flower crown.

Joe Exotic Netflix
Netflix
Carole Baskin Tiger King
Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

Joe Exotic

Slim Geometric Print Denim Shirt
Express
Express Slim Geometric Print Denim Shirt
Express
Slim Geometric Print Denim Shirt
Express

REGULARLY $69.90

Slim Traveler Pant
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Slim Traveler Pant
Banana Republic
Slim Traveler Pant
Banana Republic

Slim Beaded 4mm Neckchain with Burnished Silver Wing Charm in Black
ASOS
ASOS Slim Beaded 4mm Neckchain with Burnished Silver Wing Charm in Black
ASOS
Slim Beaded 4mm Neckchain with Burnished Silver Wing Charm in Black
ASOS

Polarized TAC Lens Sunglasses
Polars Design
Polars Design Polarized TAC Lens Sunglasses
Amazon
Polarized TAC Lens Sunglasses
Polars Design

Carole Baskin

Ornate Self-Tie Top
Forever 21
Forever 21 Ornate Self-Tie Top
Forever 21
Ornate Self-Tie Top
Forever 21
REGULARLY $17.99

Bootcut High Jeans
H&M
H&M Bootcut High Jeans
H&M
Bootcut High Jeans
H&M

Rose Flower Headband
Eralove
Amazon Rose Flower Headband
Amazon
Rose Flower Headband
Eralove

Beyoncé in Black Is King

Beyonce's visual album Black Is King was filled with a multitude of jaw-dropping fashion moments throughout the film -- 63 looks to be exact. Any one of the superstar's costumes would make for an amazing Halloween number, but we're partial to this head-turning leopard print jumpsuit paired with strappy heels and sparkly oversized sunglasses.

Beyonce fashion in 'Black Is King'
Disney+

GET THE LOOK:

Tan Leopard Print Seam Detail Strappy Mesh Jumpsuit
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Tan Leopard Print Seam Detail Strappy Mesh Jumpsuit
PrettyLittleThing
Tan Leopard Print Seam Detail Strappy Mesh Jumpsuit
PrettyLittleThing

REGULARLY $35

Oversized Square Rhinestone
Circus by Sam Edelman
Circus by Sam Edelman Oversized Square Rhinestone
Zappos
Oversized Square Rhinestone
Circus by Sam Edelman

Ava Strappy Sandal
Michael Michael Kors
Michael Michael Kors Ava Strappy Sandal
Nordstrom
Ava Strappy Sandal
Michael Michael Kors

REGULARLY $99

Tik Tok Stars

There's no doubt Tik Tok became the biggest social media app of 2020, and the stars who have rose to fame from posting addictive dance videos are now huge celebs. If you want to dress comfy and casual this Halloween, a TikToker outfit -- inspired by stars like Addison Rae and sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio -- is a great choice. All you need is a tie-dye tee or hoodie, sweatpants and sneakers.

View this post on Instagram

teehee

A post shared by charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) on

View this post on Instagram

who wants to kick it with me?

A post shared by ADDISON RAE (@addisonraee) on

GET THE LOOK:

Jeanie Blue Multi Tie-Dye Hoodie
Lulus
Lulus Jeanie Blue Multi Tie-Dye Hoodie
Lulus
Jeanie Blue Multi Tie-Dye Hoodie
Lulus
REGULARLY $77

Jog the Limelight Stretch Joggers
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Jog the Limelight Stretch Joggers
Nasty Gal
Jog the Limelight Stretch Joggers
Nasty Gal
REGULARLY $38

Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike
Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in "WAP"

The hip-hop stars' collaboration had everyone talking with their sizzling "WAP" music video, which had no shortage of red-hot ensembles (and celebrity cameos). Channel Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's video style in a sexy, fashion-forward matching set and glamorous makeup.

cardi b megan thee stallion wap video
Atlantic/YouTube

GET THE LOOK:

Mint Co Ord Satin Puff Sleeve Crop Top & Satin Ruched Frill Mini Skirt
Missguided
Missguided Mint Co Ord Satin Puff Sleeve Crop Top & Satin Ruched Frill Mini Skirt
Missguided
Mint Co Ord Satin Puff Sleeve Crop Top & Satin Ruched Frill Mini Skirt
Missguided
REGULARLY $39 (TOP)
REGULARLY $43 (SKIRT)

Daisie Pumps
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Daisie Pumps
Macy's
Daisie Pumps
Steve Madden

Pumpkin Spice Eyeshadow Palette
Too Faced
Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta
Pumpkin Spice Eyeshadow Palette
Too Faced

John Krasinski in "Some Good News"

To instill some hope and, well, good news during this uncertain year, John Krasinski started a YouTube channel called "Some Good News" where he shares inspiring stories and checks in with celebrity guests from the comfort of his home office. To recreate the actor's at-home anchor 'fit, wear a suit jacket, shirt and tie, finished off with comfy loungewear shorts in true quarantine fashion. A hand-drawn "SGN" sign would really complete the look.

GET THE LOOK:

Skinny Fit Textured Suit Jacket
Topman
Topman Skinny Fit Textured Suit Jacket
Nordstrom
Skinny Fit Textured Suit Jacket
Topman

Men Easy Care Comfort Long-Sleeve Shirt
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Men Easy Care Comfort Long-Sleeve Shirt
Uniqlo
Men Easy Care Comfort Long-Sleeve Shirt
Uniqlo

Tie in Print
J.Crew
J.Crew Tie in Print
J.Crew
Tie in Print
J.Crew
REGULARLY $39.50

Men's UA Rival Fleece Shorts
Under Armour
Underarmour Men's UA Rival Fleece Shorts
Under Armour
Men's UA Rival Fleece Shorts
Under Armour

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Halloween Decor From Etsy

Essentials for Celebrating Halloween at Home

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Tory Burch Handbags & More

Related Gallery

 