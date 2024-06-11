Father's Day is almost here, and a timeless cologne is always a great gift for every man. To appeal to all of the senses, a man loves to smell as good as he looks. The timing couldn't be better, because with the holiday around the corner, cologne is a great Father's Day gift.

In favor of richer, cozier notes suitable for any occasion: think syrupy whiskey, resinous woods and aromatic cardamom that will complement the summer air. From tried-and-true scents that stand the test of time to exciting new releases from up-and-coming brands, we've rounded up the best fragrance for men to wear in 2024 and beyond.

Whether you're looking to splurge or save, our list of top men's colognes has something for everyone. TikTok (and actor Paul Mescal) is obsessed with Le Labo's warm, musky AnOther 13. For something a little more budget-friendly, snif's herbal chocolate House of 8 smells rich and indulgent, starting at just $25. And if you're new to the fragrance world, Azzaro's The Most Wanted Intense is an addictive crowd-pleaser with impressive staying power.

Below, shop our favorite cologne gifts that will have him raking in compliments all year long.

Creed Aventus Fragrance Nordstrom Creed Aventus Fragrance "Creed Aventus smells like confidence - that's the best way I can describe it," raved one reviewer about this splurge-worthy pineapple, oakmoss, musk and blackcurrant scent. "I get more compliments on this cologne than anything I've ever worn." $95-$1,260 Shop Now