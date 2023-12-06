Winter is almost here, and his wardrobe isn't the only thing that deserves a serious refresh for the season. To appeal to all of the senses, a man loves to smell as good as he looks. The timing couldn't be better, because with the holiday season upon us, cologne is a great holiday gift for men.

Retire aquatic citruses and lightweight florals of the passing season in favor of richer, cozier notes for winter: think syrupy whiskey, resinous woods and aromatic cardamom that complement the crisp winter air. From tried-and-true scents that stand the test of time to exciting new releases from up-and-coming brands, we've rounded up the best winter fragrances for men to wear in 2023 and beyond.

Whether you're looking to splurge or save, our list of top men's colognes has something for everyone. TikTok (and actor Paul Mescal) is obsessed with Le Labo's warm, musky AnOther 13. For something a little more budget-friendly, snif's herbal chocolate House of 8 smells rich and indulgent, starting at just $25. And if you're new to the fragrance world, Azzaro's The Most Wanted Intense is an addictive crowd-pleaser with impressive staying power.

Below, shop our favorite cologne gift picks that will have him raking in compliments all season long.

Creed Aventus Fragrance Nordstrom Creed Aventus Fragrance "Creed Aventus smells like confidence - that's the best way I can describe it," raved one reviewer about this splurge-worthy pineapple, oakmoss, musk and blackcurrant scent. "I get more compliments on this cologne than anything I've ever worn." $95-$1,260 $81-$1,071 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.