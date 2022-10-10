Shopping

The Best Deals Under $50 from Amazon's October Prime Day: Save on Clothing, Tech, Beauty and Home

By Lauren Gruber‍
Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50
Amazon's second Prime Day of the year is finally here, and we can't wait to start saving. With thousands of early Black Friday deals to choose from, it's near-impossible to know what items are worth the investment and which ones aren't. That's why we’ve scoured all the October Prime Day deals and gathered the ones actually worth shopping during the massive savings event.

For Amazon's first-ever Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, consider your shopping lists taken care of. We've gone ahead and alleviated all of your stresses and done the legwork for you with a comprehensive guide of our staff's top picks. The best part? All of these items — from top brands including Black+Decker, Adidas, Hydro Flask, and more — are less than $50.

From almost 50% off fall wardrobe staples like joggers and Levi's jeans to 75% off blackout curtains, you name the category — we've most likely found a deal. All that's left to do is continue scrolling and add these 25 deals under $50 to your shopping carts.

Best October Prime Day 2022 Home & Kitchen Deals Under $50 

From lunch boxes to blenders, we've rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder
Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder
Amazon
Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder

Use Lodge's 12" cast iron skillet in the oven, on the stove, on the grill, or over a campfire. 

$45$30
Ultrean Air Fryer
Ultrean Air Fryer
Amazon
Ultrean Air Fryer

Whip up healthier fries, chicken wings, roasted veggies and more with this air fryer, now on sale for 32% off.

$96$70
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Amazon
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet

This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean. 

$30$21
Sun Zero Soho Blackout Energy Efficient Curtain
Sun Zero Soho Blackout Energy Efficient Curtain
Amazon
Sun Zero Soho Blackout Energy Efficient Curtain

These energy efficient black out curtains offers noise reduction to keep the noise and chill out of your home this fall and winter. Available in 19 different colors, find the perfect set to match your home decor.

$50$15
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Amazon
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender

This Black+Decker blender feature a dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade making cleanup a breeze. 

$50$24
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker
Amazon
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker

One pot cooking means there are less dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe. 

$50$40

Best October Prime Day 2022 Tech Deals Under $50 

Upgrade your outdated technology with the help of these Amazon Prime Day tech deals that you won't want to miss. 

JBL Clip 4
JBL Clip 4
Amazon
JBL Clip 4

Renowned for high quality audio, JBL speakers are some of the best in the business. This travel-sized speaker packs a serious punch, and clips easily to your apparel for easy transport.

$80$50
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Take 50% off one of Amazon’s best-selling products, the Echo Dot smart speaker. You can play music, play audiobooks, control your smart home, and more.


$50$25
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Fire TV Stick
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick

Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

$50$25
Blink Mini - Two Pack
Blink Mini
Amazon
Blink Mini - Two Pack

Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Blink security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe.

$65$30
Amazon Halo Band
Amazon Halo Band
Amazon
Amazon Halo Band

This easy-to-wear band will track your sleep, movements and so much more.

$70$40

Best October Prime Day 2022 Fitness Deals Under $50 

Kickstart your fitness routines with everything from top-rated running shoes to at-home gym equipment with these Amazon Prime Day fitness deals. 

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.

$70$43 AND UP
Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Massager
RAEMAO Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Massager
Amazon
Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Massager

Get a deep tissue massage from the comfort of your home with a massage gun. This model features six speeds and 10 massage heads to soothe any muscle group.

$100$50 WITH COUPON
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Amazon
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle

With 17 colors to choose from, you can easily make the Hydro Flask your own.This popular water bottle is famous for its ability to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and made of pro-grade stainless steel for durability.

$45$35 AND UP
Champion Women's The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra
Champion Women's The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra
Amazon
Champion Women's The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra

On sale for under $15 right now, the Infinity racerback from Champion is everything you want in a sports bra: lightweight, supportive, and stylish.


$25$17
EnterSports AB Wheel Roller
EnterSports AB Wheel Roller
Amazon
EnterSports AB Wheel Roller

Upgrade your at-home gym with an ab roller set, complete with knee pads, resistance bands, and handle grips for an intense workout.

$40$27 WITH COUPON

Best October Prime Day 2022 Fashion Deals Under $50 

Elevate your wardrobe with the help of stylish dresses, everyday denim, and more with these Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Amazon
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger

Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.

$30$25
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers. 

$110$44
Exlura Womens Square Neck Dress
Exlura Womens Square Neck Dress
Amazon
Exlura Womens Square Neck Dress

With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress has you covered for upcoming holiday parties and walks in the crisp autumn air.

$46$39
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style.

$80$42
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Amazon
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Score Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for 54% off. 

$65$40
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
Globalwin Women's The Western Cowboy Cowgirl Boots
Globalwin Women's The Western Cowboy Cowgirl Boots
Amazon
Globalwin Women's The Western Cowboy Cowgirl Boots

A shorter alternative to the classic cowboy boot, these ankle boots feature a small heel for some added height.

$60$48

Best October Prime Day 2022 Beauty Deals Under $50 

Take your beauty routine to the next level with the help of tinted moisturizers, hair treatments, and more with these Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
Amazon
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

For hydrating coverage and a natural finish, you can't go wrong with this bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Cream.

$40$22
Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil
Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil
Amazon
Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil

A fantastic moisturizer for both hair and skin, this facial oil is a fantastic choice. Argan oil is generally rich in oleic and linoleic acids, which strengthen the skin's barrier.

$10$7
TULA Skin Care So Smooth Resurfacing & Brightening Fruit Enzyme Mask
TULA Skin Care So Smooth Resurfacing & Brightening Fruit Enzyme Mask
Amazon
TULA Skin Care So Smooth Resurfacing & Brightening Fruit Enzyme Mask

Reveal smooth, glowing skin with Tula's skin-resurfacing mask formulated with fruit enzymes and AHA, BHA, and PHA gentle acids. 

$36$28
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara

With over 86,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is definitely worth adding to your makeup bag this Labor Day.

$12$7
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen - 2 Pack
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen - 2 Pack
Amazon
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen - 2 Pack

Summer might be over, but protecting your skin from the sun's rays is as important as ever. This two-pack of travel-friendly Neutrogena sunscreen provides ample sun protection without greasing up your skin.

$19$14

For more early Black Friday deals, check out our guide to everything worth shopping from Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale, Wayfair’s 5 Day of Deals, and Walmart’s Rollback Sale.

