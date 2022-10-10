The Best Deals Under $50 from Amazon's October Prime Day: Save on Clothing, Tech, Beauty and Home
Amazon's second Prime Day of the year is finally here, and we can't wait to start saving. With thousands of early Black Friday deals to choose from, it's near-impossible to know what items are worth the investment and which ones aren't. That's why we’ve scoured all the October Prime Day deals and gathered the ones actually worth shopping during the massive savings event.
For Amazon's first-ever Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, consider your shopping lists taken care of. We've gone ahead and alleviated all of your stresses and done the legwork for you with a comprehensive guide of our staff's top picks. The best part? All of these items — from top brands including Black+Decker, Adidas, Hydro Flask, and more — are less than $50.
From almost 50% off fall wardrobe staples like joggers and Levi's jeans to 75% off blackout curtains, you name the category — we've most likely found a deal. All that's left to do is continue scrolling and add these 25 deals under $50 to your shopping carts.
Best October Prime Day 2022 Home & Kitchen Deals Under $50
From lunch boxes to blenders, we've rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals.
Use Lodge's 12" cast iron skillet in the oven, on the stove, on the grill, or over a campfire.
Whip up healthier fries, chicken wings, roasted veggies and more with this air fryer, now on sale for 32% off.
This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean.
These energy efficient black out curtains offers noise reduction to keep the noise and chill out of your home this fall and winter. Available in 19 different colors, find the perfect set to match your home decor.
This Black+Decker blender feature a dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade making cleanup a breeze.
One pot cooking means there are less dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe.
Best October Prime Day 2022 Tech Deals Under $50
Upgrade your outdated technology with the help of these Amazon Prime Day tech deals that you won't want to miss.
Renowned for high quality audio, JBL speakers are some of the best in the business. This travel-sized speaker packs a serious punch, and clips easily to your apparel for easy transport.
Take 50% off one of Amazon’s best-selling products, the Echo Dot smart speaker. You can play music, play audiobooks, control your smart home, and more.
Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.
Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Blink security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe.
This easy-to-wear band will track your sleep, movements and so much more.
Best October Prime Day 2022 Fitness Deals Under $50
Kickstart your fitness routines with everything from top-rated running shoes to at-home gym equipment with these Amazon Prime Day fitness deals.
Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.
Get a deep tissue massage from the comfort of your home with a massage gun. This model features six speeds and 10 massage heads to soothe any muscle group.
With 17 colors to choose from, you can easily make the Hydro Flask your own.This popular water bottle is famous for its ability to keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and made of pro-grade stainless steel for durability.
On sale for under $15 right now, the Infinity racerback from Champion is everything you want in a sports bra: lightweight, supportive, and stylish.
Upgrade your at-home gym with an ab roller set, complete with knee pads, resistance bands, and handle grips for an intense workout.
Best October Prime Day 2022 Fashion Deals Under $50
Elevate your wardrobe with the help of stylish dresses, everyday denim, and more with these Amazon Prime Day fashion deals.
Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.
UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers.
With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress has you covered for upcoming holiday parties and walks in the crisp autumn air.
A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style.
Score Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for 54% off.
Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
A shorter alternative to the classic cowboy boot, these ankle boots feature a small heel for some added height.
Best October Prime Day 2022 Beauty Deals Under $50
Take your beauty routine to the next level with the help of tinted moisturizers, hair treatments, and more with these Amazon Prime Day beauty deals.
For hydrating coverage and a natural finish, you can't go wrong with this bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Cream.
A fantastic moisturizer for both hair and skin, this facial oil is a fantastic choice. Argan oil is generally rich in oleic and linoleic acids, which strengthen the skin's barrier.
Reveal smooth, glowing skin with Tula's skin-resurfacing mask formulated with fruit enzymes and AHA, BHA, and PHA gentle acids.
With over 86,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is definitely worth adding to your makeup bag this Labor Day.
Summer might be over, but protecting your skin from the sun's rays is as important as ever. This two-pack of travel-friendly Neutrogena sunscreen provides ample sun protection without greasing up your skin.
For more early Black Friday deals, check out our guide to everything worth shopping from Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale, Wayfair’s 5 Day of Deals, and Walmart’s Rollback Sale.
