These cute and inexpensive dog costumes are paw-sitively perfect for Halloween.
Halloween is just about two weeks away, and we're more than ready for the season of spooky movies, gorging ourselves on candy and, of course, fabulous costumes. While debating between Barbie and Super Mario-inspired looks, don't neglect to include your furry friends in the Halloween fun. Dogs of all sizes and even cats can get in on the Halloween festivities by fetching Halloween paw-ty costumes.
One of the year's biggest movies, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, has inspired Barbie-themed costumes for dogs—blonde hair and all! Few things are more amusing than a canine in a wig, and there's a Hocus Pocus Sanderson sister costume complete with bewitching red curls. Prefer a costume that's sweet rather than spooky for your furry friend? Dress them up as a butterfly or the adorable Baby Yoda.
Whether you and your dog are Star Wars fanatics or horror movie lovers, we've found the perfect costume for your four-legged best friend—and most are under $30. Below, sniff out some of our favorite dog costumes from Chewy and Amazon that you'll get in time for All Hallow's Eve.
Frisco Front Walking Workout Girl Dog & Cat Costume
While it's technically a workout girl costume, this pink costume gives us Barbie vibes.
Rubie's Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Pet Costume
Let your dog get in on the Hocus Pocus fun with this spellbinding costume.
California Costumes USPS Delivery Driver Dog & Cat Costume
For a Halloween trick, dress them up as their arch nemesis: the mailman.
Zoo Snoods Baby Yoda Costume for Dogs & Cats
Baby Yoda just got even cuter with this knit dog costume from Amazon. It comes in small, medium and large sizes and keeps your dog's ears warm on chilly October nights.
California Costumes Pet Spider Dog Costume
A spooky spider pup will terrify the whole block.
Frisco Clown Dog & Cat Costume Accessory
The arm bands on this clown costume make it extra adorable.
Nacoco Pet Dog Costume Pirates of The Caribbean Style
With this costume, your dog is the captain now.
California Costume Collections Pet Monarch Costume
Give your dog a metamorphosis with this butterfly costume with wings and an antenna.
ComfyCamper Hat and Suspenders Dog Costume
Along with this Bowser option, you can choose Mario or Luigi to complete your Super Mario group costume.
Frisco Shark Attack Dog & Cat Costume
Sometimes, it takes a shark costume to make a small dog look tough.
Frisco Red Ruffle Dog & Cat Dress + Headpiece
The red ruffle dress from Chewy looks very similar to Lydia's wedding dress in Beetlejuice.
Star Wars for Pets Halloween Grogu Costume
The attached hood on this baby Yoda costume makes it a slam dunk for dogs less inclined to wear headpieces.
Coomour Dog Halloween Costume Pet Wizard Shirt
This dog costume will be a hit with Harry Potter fans.
California Costumes Pet Deadly Doll Dog Costume
Even French bulldogs can be terrifying in this evil doll costume.
Cowboy Rider Dog Costume
Howdy! Strap on the saddle and the cowboy doll is ready for his ride.
Star Wars R2-D2 Dog Costume
Star Wars fans will love this officially licensed R2-D2 dog costume, available at Chewy.
Rubies Costume Shark Fin Dog Costume
For a costume that your dog can't chew off, this shark fin is cute and comfortable.
Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.
