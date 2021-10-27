Shopping

The Best Dog Halloween Costumes to Buy Now (While You Still Have Time!)

By Carolin Lehmann
UPS Dog Costume
Chewy

Halloween is coming up and with shipping delays, if you haven't gotten your Halloween costume yet, it's time to get one -- especially if you want a funny dog costume! If you have dreams of turning your adorable pup into a social media star this Halloween like Jennifer Garner's dog Birdie, Jenny McCarthy's dog Lumpy or Sir Charles Barkley this Halloween, there's not a lot of time left to shop for a great costume -- some of the best dog costumes are already selling out.

Whether you and your dog are Disney movie fanatics or college football tailgating partners, we've found the perfect costume for your four-legged best friend. Below, find some of our favorite dog costumes from Chewy, ShopDisney, Tractor Supply Co., Amazon and more.

Pets First Missouri Tigers Pet Cheerleader Dress
Pets First Missouri Tigers Pet Cheerleader Dress
Tractor Supply
Pets First Missouri Tigers Pet Cheerleader Dress
Your pupper can cheer for their favorite team in this Pets First cheerleader dress. Pick from a selection of colleges and sizes.
$23 AT TRACTOR SUPPLY CO.
Frisco Shark Attack Dog & Cat Costume
Frisco Shark Attack Dog & Cat Costume
Chewy
Frisco Shark Attack Dog & Cat Costume
Sometimes, it takes a shark costume to make a small dog look tough. 
$17$9
Monarch Butterfly Costume
Monarch Butterfly Costume
HalloweenCostumes.com
Monarch Butterfly Costume
What a metamorphosis! Your dog turns into a beautiful monarch butterfly with this costume from HalloweenCostumes.com, available in four sizes.
$20 AT HALLOWEENCOSTUMES.COM
Star Wars R2-D2 Dog Costume
Star Wars R2-D2 Dog Costume
Oriental Trading
Star Wars R2-D2 Dog Costume
Star Wars fans won't want to miss this officially licensed R2-D2 dog costume, available at Oriental Trading. It comes in two sizes.
$21
Unicorn Dog Costume
Unicorn Dog Costume
Walmart
Unicorn Dog Costume
If you're looking for a cute costume for a large dog, a headdress in the shape of a unicorn might be the right choice for your pooch. 
$26
Lion's Mane for Dogs
Lion's mane for dogs
Amazon
Lion's Mane for Dogs
Transform your big dog into a lion with this mane from Amazon. Golden retrievers are especially great at pulling it off.
$13
Star Wars Yoda Dog Costume
Star Wars Yoda Dog Costume
Walmart
Star Wars Yoda Dog Costume
The Force is with this dog halloween costume.
$26
Disney Pascal Pet Costume
Disney Pascal pet costume
ShopDisney
Disney Pascal Pet Costume
Pascal from Tangled rides on your dog's back with this ShopDisney costume. This chameleon costume is available in four sizes.
$25
Knit Baby Yoda hood for dogs
Baby Yoda knit hood for dogs
Amazon
Knit Baby Yoda hood for dogs
Baby Yoda just got even cuter with this knit dog costume from Amazon. It comes in small, medium and large sizes and keeps your dog's ears warm on chilly October nights.
$17 AT AMAZON
Animal Planet Triceratops Dog Costume
Animal Planet Triceratops Dog Costume
Oriental Trading
Animal Planet Triceratops Dog Costume
Your dog will scare all the ghouls and ghosts away in this Animal Planet Triceratops hat, available at Oriental Trading. It comes in three sizes.
$10 AT ORIENTAL TRADING
Hooded Frog Dog Costume
Hooded Frog Dog Costume
Amazon
Hooded Frog Dog Costume
Pick up this ridiculously inexpensive hooded frog dog costume on Amazon. It's available in six sizes, starting at $4. The costume is available in banana, carrot, apple and heart themes as well.
$6

