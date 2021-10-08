Shopping

The Best Dog Halloween Costumes You Can Buy Online in 2021

By Carolin Lehmann
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
UPS Dog Costume
Chewy

October is officially here and Halloween is just a few weeks away which means it's time to start planning your Halloween costumes -- but it requires a little extra planning for a funny dog costume! If you have dreams of turning your adorable pup into a social media star this Halloween like Jennifer Garner's dog Birdie, Jenny McCarthy's dog Lumpy or Sir Charles Barkley this Halloween, there's not a lot of time left to shop for a great costume -- some of the best dog costumes are already selling out.

Whether you and your dog are Disney movie fanatics or college football tailgating partners, we've found the perfect costume for your four-legged best friend. Below, find some of our favorite dog costumes from Chewy, ShopDisney, Tractor Supply Co., Amazon and more.

Unicorn Dog Costume
Unicorn Dog Costume
Walmart
Unicorn Dog Costume
If you're looking for a cute costume for a large dog, a headdress in the shape of a unicorn might be the right choice for your pooch. 
$26
Star Wars Yoda Dog Costume
Star Wars Yoda Dog Costume
Walmart
Star Wars Yoda Dog Costume
The Force is with this dog halloween costume.
$26
Hooded Frog Dog Costume
Hooded Frog Dog Costume
Amazon
Hooded Frog Dog Costume
Pick up this ridiculously inexpensive hooded frog dog costume on Amazon. It's available in six sizes, starting at $4. The costume is available in banana, carrot, apple and heart themes as well.
$6
Front Walking Granny Dog Costume
Front Walking Granny Dog Costume
Chewy
Front Walking Granny Dog Costume
Your senior-citizen pup needs this Frisco grandma costume, available at Chewy. It comes with a front-walking outfit and bun headpiece. Find it in six sizes.
$13
Lion's Mane for Dogs
Lion's mane for dogs
Amazon
Lion's Mane for Dogs
Transform your pooch into a lion with this mane from Amazon. Golden retrievers are especially great at pulling it off.
$11
USPS Mailman Dog Costume
USPS mailman dog costume
Chewy
USPS Mailman Dog Costume
Forget barking at the mail carrier. Be the mail carrier. Fuel your furry friend's power trip with this USPS delivery driver dog costume from Chewy. This costume, available for a small dog, medium dog or big dog, comes with a shirt, cap and box.
$19
Disney Tinker Bell Pet Costume
Tinker Bell Pet Costume
shopDisney
Disney Tinker Bell Pet Costume
If your pup has a sunny attitude worthy of Tinker Bell, this costume from shopDisney is a must. It comes with a green dress, wings and a blonde wig. Buy it in four sizes.
$17 AT SHOPDISNEY
Frisco French Artist Dog Costume
Frisco French Artist Dog Costume
Chewy
Frisco French Artist Dog Costume
Your dog is a masterpiece in this artist costume available at Chewy. It comes with a hat and walking body, and is sold in six sizes.
$14
UPS Delivery Driver Dog Costume
California Costumes UPS Delivery Driver Dog Costume
Chewy
UPS Delivery Driver Dog Costume
If your pup is more of a barking-at-UPS kind of gal, pick up this costume at Chewy. It comes with a shirt, visor and package ready for delivery. It's available in four sizes.
$16
Pets First Missouri Tigers Pet Cheerleader Dress
Pets First Missouri Tigers Pet Cheerleader Dress
Tractor Supply
Pets First Missouri Tigers Pet Cheerleader Dress
Your pupper can cheer for their favorite team in this Pets First cheerleader dress. Pick from a selection of colleges and sizes.
$23 AT TRACTOR SUPPLY CO.
Monarch Butterfly Costume
Monarch Butterfly Costume
HalloweenCostumes.com
Monarch Butterfly Costume
What a metamorphosis! Your dog turns into a beautiful monarch butterfly with this costume from HalloweenCostumes.com, available in four sizes.
$20 AT HALLOWEENCOSTUMES.COM
Disney Pascal Pet Costume
Disney Pascal pet costume
ShopDisney
Disney Pascal Pet Costume
Pascal from Tangled rides on your dog's back with this ShopDisney costume. This chameleon costume is available in four sizes.
$17 AT SHOPDISNEY
Animal Planet Triceratops Dog Costume
Animal Planet Triceratops Dog Costume
Oriental Trading
Animal Planet Triceratops Dog Costume
Your dog will scare all the ghouls and ghosts away in this Animal Planet Triceratops hat, available at Oriental Trading. It comes in three sizes.
$10 AT ORIENTAL TRADING
Knit Baby Yoda hood for dogs
Baby Yoda knit hood for dogs
Amazon
Knit Baby Yoda hood for dogs
Baby Yoda just got even cuter with this knit dog costume from Amazon. It comes in small, medium and large sizes and keeps your dog's ears warm on chilly October nights.
$17 AT AMAZON
Star Wars R2-D2 Dog Costume
Star Wars R2-D2 Dog Costume
Oriental Trading
Star Wars R2-D2 Dog Costume
Star Wars fans won't want to miss this officially licensed R2-D2 dog costume, available at Oriental Trading. It comes in two sizes.
$21
Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog Costume
Stegosaurus dinosaur dog costume (XXL)
Chewy
Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog Costume
A dog of any size can embrace the dinosaur life in this Stegosaurus costume, available at Chewy. This two-piece costume is made of a scaly-looking fabric, and comes in six sizes.
$25 AT CHEWY

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Entire Family

Spooky Savings: Get Up to 30% off Halloween Costumes From shopDisney

Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costumes of 2021

The 26 Most Adorable Squishmallows You Can Get Right Now

The Best Face Masks for Kids for Halloween and Beyond

The Best Trick-or-Treat Bags and Buckets for Halloween

Celebs Get Spooky for Halloween 2021

Kate Hudson's Halloween Earrings Are Back in Stock at BaubleBar