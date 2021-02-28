The 2021 Golden Globe Awards were a chance for Hollywood's biggest names to get all dressed up -- and they didn't disappoint!

Live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and Rainbow Room in New York, the bi-coastal ceremony included in-person presenters and virtual appearances. With no real red carpet this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the stars brought the glitz and glamour to the stage or from their homes.

Anya Taylor-Joy appeared virtually in a gorgeous, shimmering emerald green custom gown with a plunging neckline and sweeping coat from Dior Haute Couture, channeling Old Hollywood glamour. The 24-year-old actress completed her look with Tiffany & Co. jewels and a simple beauty look featuring a fresh face featuring Dior Beauty and long, straight hair.

Dan Levy was one stylish star. The actor wowed in a chartreuse Valentino suit, complete with a sequin turtleneck top and metallic platform shoes. His look is from the brand's new men’s haute couture collection.

Susan Kelechi Watson rocked a shimmering multi-shades-of-blue Georges Hobeika FW21 Couture gown that featured silver fringes. The This Is Us star accessorized her stunning look with Kwiat jewelry and silver heels.

See more celebs who were among the best-dressed crowd at the 2021 Golden Globes in the gallery, ahead.

