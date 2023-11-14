Black Friday is just around the corner and the Apple deals are starting to pick up steam. Apple MacBooks rarely see major discounts, but there are currently solid discounts on fantastic MacBook Air and Pro models at Amazon.

Amazon's Black Friday sale officially starts November 17, but the early Black Friday MacBook deals are already live. That means you can beat the shopping rush and pick up a discounted MacBook before they sell out. While the latest and greatest M3 and M3 Pro MacBooks are not seeing markdowns, plenty of other Black Friday MacBook savings are available for students, professionals or just casual users.

Right now, you can save up to $249 on Apple's M2-based MacBooks. With a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 chip, and up to 32GB of unified memory, these MacBooks are at the lowest prices we've seen yet. We've rounded up all the bes Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Apple MacBooks available right now. Ahead, score Apple's sleek and powerful laptops for less.

Best Black Friday MacBook Deals at Amazon

2023 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2023 Apple MacBook Pro Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life. $2,499 $2,299 Shop Now

2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip Amazon 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple product deals on Amazon. $2,499 $2,265 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

