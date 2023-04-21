Gone are the days of having to turn on a stovetop burner to heat up the water for your French press coffee or morning tea. Electric kettles can boil water at the flick of a switch. Along with being a simpler and safer process, an electric tea kettle also heats up your water to the appropriate temperature, so you won't burn any delicate tea leaves when steeping your Earl Grey or Darjeeling.

Whether you're a green tea drinker, a coffee connoisseur that loves a pour-over, or looking for a present for the tea lover in your life, we've rounded up the best electric kettles around the web to help you in your search. Electric tea kettles also make a great high school and college graduation gift that are sure to come in handy. High school graduates can use the electric kettles in most college dorms to boil water for ramen, or a much-needed instant brew coffee, while college graduates will love to have the appliance in their first apartment.

When choosing the best electric kettle, you want to consider functions like temperature control and rapid heating as well as the kettle's material and capacity. Below, shop our picks for the best electric kettles you can buy online.

The Best Electric Kettles of 2023

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Amazon Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Serious coffee lovers will gush over this electric kettle from Fellow. The gooseneck kettle empties slowly making it great for pour-over coffees and it has superior functions while sporting a sleek and modern design. $165 Shop Now

Mueller Ultra Kettle Amazon Mueller Ultra Kettle This electric kettle is made with high-quality glass and a long-lasting lid to last you a lifetime. Customers love it, as currently, it's rated 4.7 out of 5 stars with over 56,000 reviews. $36 $28 Shop Now

KitchenAid Electric Kettle Amazon KitchenAid Electric Kettle You can make a cup of tea easily with KitchenAid's electric kettle, which can hold 1.25 liters of water and comes in a variety of beautiful colors. $100 Shop Now

Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle Zwilling Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle The compact Zwilling electric kettle is a favorite of those living in smaller spaces. It has all the features you want in an electric kettle and a cord winder for easy storage. $80 Shop Now

