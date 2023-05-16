The Best Electric Kettles That Would Actually Make Great Graduation Gifts 2023
With graduation season in full effect we're all thinking of the best gifts for those moving into their own apartments. Gone are the days of having to turn on a stovetop burner to heat up the water for your French press coffee or morning tea. Electric kettles can boil water at the flick of a switch. Along with being a simpler and safer process, an electric tea kettle also heats up your water to the appropriate temperature, so you won't burn any delicate tea leaves when steeping your Earl Grey or Darjeeling.
Whether you're a green tea drinker, a coffee connoisseur that loves a pour-over, or looking for a present for the tea lover in your life, we've rounded up the best electric kettles around the web to help you in your search. Electric tea kettles also make a great high school and college graduation gift that are sure to come in handy. High school graduates can use the electric kettles in most college dorms to boil water for ramen, or a much-needed instant brew coffee, while college graduates will love to have the appliance in their first apartment.
When choosing the best electric kettle, you want to consider functions like temperature control and rapid heating as well as the kettle's material and capacity. Below, shop our picks for the best electric kettles you can buy online.
The Best Electric Kettles of 2023
The Cuisinart PerfecTemp kettle is one of the best-sellers on the market. The one touch-controls have six different temperature settings for your preferred drink including green tea, white tea, herbal tea, black tea and more.
As well as having an adorable retro-style, the Smeg electric kettle has easy to read water levels and an auto-shutoff feature. But best of all, it comes in 13 beautiful colors.
Serious coffee lovers will gush over this electric kettle from Fellow. The gooseneck kettle empties slowly making it great for pour-over coffees and it has superior functions while sporting a sleek and modern design.
This electric kettle is made with high-quality glass and a long-lasting lid to last you a lifetime. Customers love it, as currently, it's rated 4.7 out of 5 stars with over 56,000 reviews.
You can make a cup of tea easily with KitchenAid's electric kettle, which can hold 1.25 liters of water and comes in a variety of beautiful colors.
This impressive electric kettle can boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes. Plus, it has a 60-minute keep-warm mode.
One of Amazon's best-sellers, if you appreciate a well-brewed cup of coffee or tea, you'll love this electric kettle.
The compact Zwilling electric kettle is a favorite of those living in smaller spaces. It has all the features you want in an electric kettle and a cord winder for easy storage.
Get the optimal brew with the Breville Variable Temp Luxe Kettle which has five temperature settings. It also comes in six colors to best match your kitchen decor.
If you want an electric tea kettle that stands out, this unique option with steampunk vibes from Amazon is for you.
