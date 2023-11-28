Cyber Monday might be over, but here’s the good news: The deals are still going strong at Amazon. As colder weather pushes our workouts indoors, Peloton bikes are perfect for staying active from the comfort of your own home. Right now, Amazon has slashed the prices on not only Peloton's exercise bikes, but also cycling shoes, clothing and more accessories to take your ride to the next level.

Both the Peloton Bike and Bike Plus models are up to $500 off, marking these Pelotons down to the lowest prices we've seen.

Peloton Bike+ Amazon Peloton Bike+ Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio-quality sound. Additionally, this bike features an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues. $2,495 $1,995 Shop Now

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. $1,445 $1,095 Shop Now

If there's one thing we've learned about fitness in the last few years, it's that you don't always need to leave home to get a quality workout. Stationary bikes have since skyrocketed in popularity as a top choice for at-home workouts, and Peloton bikes are leading the charge thanks to their compact size and variety of motivational online classes.

Peloton is one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take classes and get the most out of your workouts. Needing only a 4-by-2-foot space, the Peloton Bike fits well in small spaces. With a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly), you'll get unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content on both your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Along with the bikes, Peloton shoes, weights, the Peloton Guide and more accessories are up to 50% off at Amazon's Black Friday 2023 sale. Ahead, check out all the best Black Friday deals on Peloton accessories available now.

Peloton Guide Amazon Peloton Guide Get the most out of your Peloton workouts with this interactive strength-training device that helps correct your form. $195 $95 Shop Now

Peloton Bike Mat Amazon Peloton Bike Mat Prolong the life of your Peloton while protecting your floors from sweat and scuff marks with this bike mat. $75 $45 Shop Now

Peloton Dumbbells Amazon Peloton Dumbbells Made from cast iron with a premium urethane coating and nonslip grip, use these dumbbells to tone your arms during your ride for a full-body workout. $55 $39 Shop Now

Peloton Yoga Block Amazon Peloton Yoga Block Get 50% off a pair of Peloton yoga blocks. These Peloton accessories can help safely modify poses to suit your level of flexibility or to hold a pose longer without strain. $30 $15 Shop Now

