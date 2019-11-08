The Best Face Washes for Acne to Combat Blemishes

It’s the rare person who hasn’t dealt with a breakout or two (or more) in his or her life.

Sometimes, they’re seasonal or hormonal or just the result of too many late nights burning the candle at both ends. Whatever the cause, pimples are never something you want to see on your face when you look in the mirror.

Good thing we found six highly effective acne solutions that will make quick work of clearing up your skin. Plus, they won’t over dry skin (always a concern with anti-acne products), and they’ll reduce redness. And don’t worry -- you don’t have to leave the house to buy any of these.

Check out our favorite facial cleansers for acne-prone skin, ahead.

Daily Deep Cleanser Sensitive Skin Formula Differin Amazon Daily Deep Cleanser Sensitive Skin Formula Differin This face wash contains five percent benzoyl peroxide, which is super effective at quashing oil and clearing out comedones but isn’t likely to dry out skin. But just in case, this dual-action formula also contains a moisturizer to prevent any feeling of tightness.

$9 at Amazon

Squalane + Tea Tree Cleansing Gel Biossance Sephora Squalane + Tea Tree Cleansing Gel Biossance Tea tree oil, a natural zit-zapper, is the star ingredient in this clean formula that also contains hydrating squalene (derived from plants) and purifying magnesium. Not only will it get rid of surface oil, it will also detox pores.

$29 at Sephora

The Method Cleanse Oily-Congested Cleanser Lancer Skincare Nordstrom The Method Cleanse Oily-Congested Cleanser Lancer Skincare The office of Beverly Hills dermatologist Harold Lancer, MD, is populated with more A-listers than the Oscars’ red carpet. See what all the fuss is about when you try this exfoliating cleanser made with jojoba beads, beta-hydroxy acid, and tea tree oil.

$55 at Nordstrom

Glycolic Foaming Cleanser Mario Badescu Nordstrom Glycolic Foaming Cleanser Mario Badescu Use this acid-based wash as a supplement to your favorite cleanser up to three times a week when you feel skin needs an extra exfoliating boost. Glycolic acid will eliminate pesky dead cells. At the same time, chamomile, yarrow and sage will help soothe.

REGULARLY $16 $14 at Nordstrom

Natural Acne Solutions Purifying Gel Cleanser Burt’s Bees Amazon Natural Acne Solutions Purifying Gel Cleanser Burt’s Bees If you’re looking for a botanically-based solution to breakouts, try this gel made with willow bark, a natural source of exfoliating salicylic acid. It also contains extracts of evening primrose and beet root to calm skin.

$7 at Amazon

Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam Clinique Sephora Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam Clinique This mild mousse uses salicylic acid to get rid of pore-clogging dead cells and helps tamp down acne-induced redness and inflammation with caffeine and sea whip and kola nut extracts.

$22 at Sephora

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Face Moisturizer For Your Skin Type

The Best Foundations For Oily Skin -- Tarte, Neutrogena, Fenty Beauty and More

The Best Foundations for Dry Skin -- Giorgio Armani, Maybelline, Hourglass and More

The Best Beauty Tools for Skin and Hair That Make Great Gifts: Clarisonic, Dyson and More