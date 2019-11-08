The Best Face Washes for Acne to Combat Blemishes
It’s the rare person who hasn’t dealt with a breakout or two (or more) in his or her life.
Sometimes, they’re seasonal or hormonal or just the result of too many late nights burning the candle at both ends. Whatever the cause, pimples are never something you want to see on your face when you look in the mirror.
Good thing we found six highly effective acne solutions that will make quick work of clearing up your skin. Plus, they won’t over dry skin (always a concern with anti-acne products), and they’ll reduce redness. And don’t worry -- you don’t have to leave the house to buy any of these.
Check out our favorite facial cleansers for acne-prone skin, ahead.
This face wash contains five percent benzoyl peroxide, which is super effective at quashing oil and clearing out comedones but isn’t likely to dry out skin. But just in case, this dual-action formula also contains a moisturizer to prevent any feeling of tightness.
Tea tree oil, a natural zit-zapper, is the star ingredient in this clean formula that also contains hydrating squalene (derived from plants) and purifying magnesium. Not only will it get rid of surface oil, it will also detox pores.
The office of Beverly Hills dermatologist Harold Lancer, MD, is populated with more A-listers than the Oscars’ red carpet. See what all the fuss is about when you try this exfoliating cleanser made with jojoba beads, beta-hydroxy acid, and tea tree oil.
Use this acid-based wash as a supplement to your favorite cleanser up to three times a week when you feel skin needs an extra exfoliating boost. Glycolic acid will eliminate pesky dead cells. At the same time, chamomile, yarrow and sage will help soothe.
If you’re looking for a botanically-based solution to breakouts, try this gel made with willow bark, a natural source of exfoliating salicylic acid. It also contains extracts of evening primrose and beet root to calm skin.
This mild mousse uses salicylic acid to get rid of pore-clogging dead cells and helps tamp down acne-induced redness and inflammation with caffeine and sea whip and kola nut extracts.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Face Moisturizer For Your Skin Type
The Best Foundations For Oily Skin -- Tarte, Neutrogena, Fenty Beauty and More
The Best Foundations for Dry Skin -- Giorgio Armani, Maybelline, Hourglass and More
The Best Beauty Tools for Skin and Hair That Make Great Gifts: Clarisonic, Dyson and More