Spooky season is officially here, which means it's time to start planning your Halloween costume.

We're already excited for what is arguably the best party season of the year, full of haunted house parties with friends and family, special events and costume parties. Two fabulous Halloween costumes are better than one, which is why we've rounded up the best couples' costumes for Halloween 2023.

Give a nod to the blockbuster hit Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling with an all-pink ensemble, or honor another iconic Hollywood couple: Beetlejuice and Lydia in her stunning red wedding gown. Dressing up as a favorite dueling duo on the big screen this year, Mario and Bowser from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, are also great options for couples and best friends.

Whether you're dressing up with your best friend or significant other, we've got your best-dressed votes in the bag. Below, check out some of our favorite Halloween couples' costume ideas for Halloween 2023.

Barbie and Ken Couples' Costume

Warner Bros. Studios

We expect to see many Barbie Halloween costumes this year, and one of the most recognizable looks from the film involves these rollerskating outfits.

Mario Couples' Costume

Greg Doherty/Getty

Mario is always a go-to costume option, but after the recent success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it's an even more relevant choice this year. There are a few ways to go about a Mario couples' costume. Someone has to be Mario, obviously, but the other person can choose Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Toadstool, Bowser or a variety of other characters from the Nintendo games.

Beetlejuice Couples' Costume

Jackson Lee/Getty

While it was released in 1988, Beetlejuice continues to be a slam dunk for Halloween. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd even dressed up as the classic pair in 2018.

Sonny and Cher Couples' Costume

Lisa O'Connor/Getty

Sonny and Cher have been a muse for couples' costumes for decades. Celebs like Evan Peters and Halsey, as well as Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban, have worn costumes inspired by this '70s power couple.

Cleopatra and Mark Antony Couples' Costume

Michael Loccisano/Getty

The ancient rulers Cleopatra and Mark Antony are still going strong as an option for Halloween couples' costumes. In 2010, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dressed up as the mighty pair.

Top Gun Couples Costumes

Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures/Paramount+

Top Gun: Maverick revived the love for high-flying adventure in 2022, and we haven't lost that loving feeling. Go with your best bud or partner as a pair of Navy aviators to channel your inner Top Gun character.

The Little Mermaid Couples' Costume

Disney

Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid was one of this year's most highly anticipated films. Dress up as the couple that fell in love without saying a word.

Mr. and Mrs. Incredible Couples' Costume

Disney

You're an incredible couple, so this Halloween take it literally by dressing up as the parents from The Incredibles.

I Love Lucy Couples' Costume

Jeffrey Mayer/Getty

We are loving this throwback photo of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin dressed up as the main lovebirds from I Love Lucy.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Couples' Costume

Sony Pictures

The Spider-Man get-ups worn by Gwen and Miles in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are perfect for Halloween, when there are versions of the eight-legged critters all around.

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.

