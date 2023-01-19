Buying a new laptop could be your first step toward a productive year. With the right one, you'll be flying through work or homework, and streaming your favorite shows and movies for years to come. Earlier this month, CES 2023 unveiled the next generation of laptops, resulting in significant price drops on current-gen models. Right now is good time to find a cheap laptop deal as retailers like Amazon, Samsung, and Best Buy are having sales with big-name brands from Apple to Lenovo and HP offering laptop deals to help you save on a powerful machine.

While it can be overwhelming to choose a reliable laptop for your needs, we've found the best laptop deals available right now. To start, Apple's latest model of the MacBook Pro is on sale for $300 off at Amazon. This rare MacBook Pro deal is the best way to get the sleek and powerful for less than list price. The 1TB model is also $300 off with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU for faster performance to fly through your work.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Amazon 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,500 $2,200 Shop Now

Whether you are looking for a sturdy MacBook for your kids or a lightweight HP laptop with a top-performing intel core for work, we've gathered the best laptop deals available this month. From Chromebooks to Microsoft Surface Pros, shop the best laptop deals below.

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $999 $950 Shop Now

HP Chromebook 11" Amazon HP Chromebook 11" The best thing about this HP Chromebook's screen isn't its quality resolution -- it's the anti-glare properties. Now, you can enjoy working on projects outside or catching up on your favorite series without having to deal with glare interrupting you. $260 $124 Shop Now

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ If you can't decide between a tablet or a laptop, then why not go for a 2-in-1? This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 can act as either a tablet or a laptop. Speaking of versatility, this 2-in-1's battery can last up to 15 hours, so you can work on plenty of projects before it needs to recharge. $930 $700 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Book Pro The lightest Galaxy Book laptop allows you to enjoy vibrant viewing whether inside or in direct sunlight. From downloading large documents fast to watching streams with no lag, the 11th Gen Core processor helps you do everything in a flash. $1,000 $735 Shop Now

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11" Best Buy Lenovo Chromebook 3 11" Fast and flexible, Lenovo's Chromebook 3 runs on the lightning-fast Chrome OS that boots up in seconds, updates automatically, and is protected by built-in virus protection. It's a great laptop for school work or general web surfing and web applications. $219 $90 Shop Now

Ahead of the new Samsung Galaxy Book unveiling on February 1, Samsung is offering customers who reserve the latest laptop a credit up to $100. By reserving either the new Galaxy Book laptop or the new Galaxy phone with an email address, shoppers will earn a $50 credit. If shoppers reserve both new products, they will earn a $100 credit.

