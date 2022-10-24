The Best Last-Minute Halloween Costumes for Women: Hocus Pocus, She-Hulk, and More
Terrifying tricks and delightful treats are what Halloween is all about. It's also a good excuse to eat candy and celebrate with friends. Creepy crawlies, skeletons dancing, and jump scares are a few of the highlights during this festive time. But what's scariest about this spooky season? Not having your costume arrive in time for the big day.
Crafting a memorable costume that will win you first prize at your Halloween party takes some ingenuity. One surefire way of standing out from the crowd is with a pop culture Halloween costume. Become your favorite movie character, like the infamous Winifred from Hocus Pocus or the newly turned Marvel villain Wanda Maximoff. Television shows are also a great source of Halloween inspiration from She-Hulk to Eleven from Stranger Things, or even the chilling firing doll from Squid Game.
With time running out, you'll need to make a decision quickly if you want a costume delivered to your doorstep before All Hallows' Eve. Don't be frightened though, we've found the best costumes available that will arrive in the nick of time. Ahead, shop the best Halloween costumes for women of 2022.
The Sanderson sisters have been icons for over a decade, and with the new release of the second Hocus Pocus this year, they're more relevant than ever. Dress up as the leader of the bunch in this Winifred costume.
Scare everyone in this Squid Game costume by saying "Green light! Red light!" The doll mask and white socks are included along with the dress.
Smash the competition in this She Hulk costume. All you need to buy is some green paint, as this set includes the jumpsuit, boots, and fingerless gloves.
Fans of Stranger Things will recognize this pink dress worn by Eleven during the first season. If you don't think all your friends will get the reference, pair this costume with a box of Eggos.
Be the rogue version of Wanda Maximoff in this scarlet witch costume. You can buy the version seen here, or add on a crimson hooded cape if you're in a colder climate.
Channel the cult FX show What We Do In The Shadows by dressing up as leading character Nadja, the no nonsense vampire of the group. Add on a porcelain doll to make the costume extra authentic.
Star Trek is a classic, but you can bring the look to the modern days by wearing this yellow jacket inspired by Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Annie January from Amazon's The Boys, also known as Starlight, is the female superhero women have wanted to see as she takes charge and doesn't back down even to the worst villains.
Who thought a minion costume could actually be flattering? You'll definitely make a statement in this look and every child you pass will be sure to love it.
Bob's Burgers had their first feature film this year, celebrate the milestone with this super easy Louise costume. Just pair the unmistakable Louise cap with a green shirt or dress in your closet and voila!
RELATED CONTENT:
10 Halloween Costume Ideas for Men That Are Scary Good
The Best Couples Costumes for Halloween: Barbie, Hocus Pocus and More
The Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family in 2022
Save Up to 40% on The 10 Best Disney Halloween Costumes for Kids
Best Halloween Costume Ideas for Kids Inspired by Movies and TV Shows
The Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone
Shop the Best Matching Family Pajamas for Halloween 2022
Amazon's Halloween Decorations for 2022 Are Frightfully Good
Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags to Shop Now