Filling your closet with luxury items doesn’t have to kill your savings account (because as amazing as owning a vintage Chanel quilted handbag would be, you can’t live in it).

From designer handbags to outfit-making statement jewelry, each of these chic choices is available to borrow from a rental or subscription service for a fraction of the full price. (And we’re talking major design houses, from Chanel to Saint Laurent to Marc Jacobs.)

Sure, you have to give your rentals back at the end of the month, but that just means you get to pick out another super-luxe item to rock for another month or so at a time.

Below, our favorites available right now.

Chanel Earrings

These double-C clip-ons give off a vintage vibe that’s also thoroughly modern. (And you don’t even need pierced ears to wear them!) Pair them with a black turtleneck at work for a classic lady-who-lunches vibe, or with your favorite floaty floral dress for a more casual feel.

Switch

Louis Vuitton Handbag

Yes, you can be the proud owner of an LV bag—for a month, at least. The chic chain strap and checkerboard design, accentuated with a sweet pink stripe, literally goes with anything, so you can rock it during errand runs or out to brunch with the girls on the weekend.

Bag Borrow or Steal

Saint Laurent Sunglasses

The round shape of these extra-luxe sunglasses are a little Audrey Hepburn and a lot of current cool. Wear them with a retro-leaning outfit like a polka dot dress or make a classic move in an all-black ensemble.

Rent the Runway

Marc Jacobs Dress

You don’t need to be a model or celeb to wear an outfit straight from the runway. This off-the-shoulder dress from Marc Jacobs has an epic train that’ll make you feel like you’re having your own red-carpet moment, too.

Armarium

Cartier Ring

Slipping this famous gold-cat-with-emerald-eyes on your finger is an instant way to transform an outfit from “meh” to head-turning. Pair it with smaller gold pieces to give it the attention it deserves. Rrrraaar!

Flont

Gucci Handbag

A black goes-with-everything bag is a closet staple that’ll you’ll use on the regular. The quilted design of this one adds a touch of luxury (and hello, it’s Gucci) to date night and happy hours with your crew.

Arm Gem

Hermés Bracelet

Few brands are as synonymous with luxury as Hermés, and adding a super-chic bangle from the brand to your wrist thankfully won’t set you back. This silver and enamel bracelet is a subtle way to show off your major style.

Switch

Judith Leiber Clutch

Nearly every celebrity ever has clutched a Judith Leiber bag on the red carpet (including Blake Lively, Kerry Washington, and Kim Kardashian West), and now you can rent your own for a black-tie event. The sparkly gold on this one literally goes with anything, and it’s big enough to fit your phone and a lipstick for touch-ups.

Armarium

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Women's Clothing Subscription Boxes -- Stitch Fix, Rent the Runway, Le Tote and More

8 Chic Guest Dresses to Rent For Every Type of Wedding

The Best Current Season Designer Clothes You Can Rent