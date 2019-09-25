The Best Current Season Designer Clothes You Can Rent

Sure, you could throw down some serious cash to own one of these in-season items and keep it in your closet forever. Or you could keep your stylish wardrobe up to date (and maintain your bank account flush) by renting these of-the-moment pieces.

Each of these fashion-minded picks is still available to buy at full retail, but they’re also ready to rent from a clothing rental or subscription site, which means you’ll be wearing the most current looks without having to commit.

From a must-have faux leather skirt to a sparkling gold dress that’s straight from the runway, we’ve plucked out the best current-season pieces from the best clothing rental sites for you.

Jason Wu Paisley Blouse

This fluttery top is currently available on some retail sites with a $425 price tag, but a rental on Rent the Runway will charge you just a fraction of that. Pair it with a pencil skirt at work or rock it with high-waisted denim and black boots when you’re off the clock.

Rent the Runway

The Kooples Going-Out Dress

There’s no easier (and more stylish) way to get out the door than throwing on a printed dress. This in-season one from The Kooples is a one-and-done look that’s incredibly stylish. Just throw on a leather jacket and some sneakers and you’re ready to go.

My List at Bloomingdale's

Altuzarra Statement Dress

Sure, we’d love to be able to shell out the $2,650 that this trendy glittering golden Altuzarra dress goes for on some sites. But for those of us who don’t have an extra two grand lying around, you can just go ahead and rent it for much less. It’s the most epic red-carpet frock of all time, or the perfect pick for a black-tie wedding or a holiday party down the line. Though no one’s going to judge you if you just want to wear it on, say, a Tuesday, too.

Armarium

Parker Leather Pants

Fact: leather pants just work. Period. (Especially with a great vintage T-shirt.) We love these ones from Parker, which are also available on Rent the Runway, because they mimic a casual pair of joggers. The great thing about renting them? When that silhouette isn’t doing it for you anymore, you can move on to a straight-leg without guilt.

Rent the Runway

French Connection Floral Pants

If there’s a more fall outfit-maker than a pair of wide-leg floral pants, we’re unaware. Plus, renting them (instead of buying them full price) means you won’t feel bad packing them away in the back of your closet when it’s too cold outside to leave your ankles exposed. Until then, pair them with a leather jacket and sandals for an easy, cool look.

Haverdash

ModCloth Day Dress

This adorable knit dress is currently available on ModCloth’s website for full price, but renting it at Gwynnie Bee means you can also try up to two other figure-flattering dresses. We love the pencil print on this one for when you want to have your own personal “back-to-school” moment.

Gwynnie Bee

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

