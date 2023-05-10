While Apple products rarely see major discounts, Amazon has the best deals we've ever seen on the latest and greatest MacBook Pro models. The 2023 MacBook Pro model equipped with Apple's advanced new M2 Pro chip just hit its record-low price.

Just in time to shop for the best high school and college graduation gifts, you can save $150 on the 14-inch model and $250 on the 16-inch model. With a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 chip, and 16GB of unified memory, these MacBooks at the lowest prices we've seen yet are a deal you don't want to pass up.

Powerful and lightning-fast, the 2023 M2 MacBook Pro can run for up to 18 hours per charge. The Class of 2023 can keep up with heavy workloads thanks to the laptop's Wi-Fi 6E support, 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, plus 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Protected by Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint recognition system, the newest MacBook Pro also has multiple USB-C ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack and a built-in SD card reader.

A trusty, all-purpose laptop is a great find, and Amazon has the best deals on MacBooks right now. Whether working from home or heading to school, Apple's latest 2023 MacBook Pro and 2022 MacBook Air laptops will have you flying through the day and streaming your favorite shows and movies at night.

With the 2023 graduation season quickly approaching, we've found more of the best MacBook deals available right now — including the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. To start, Apple's previous-gen 2021 model of the MacBook Pro is more than $700 off at Amazon. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro models are discounted, making these MacBook deals the best way to get the sleek and powerful laptop for less.

The Best Apple MacBook Deals

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $999 $800 Shop Now

