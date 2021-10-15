The Best Marvel Halloween Costumes for Kids Who Love Superheroes

If your little one has Marvel mania, then a superhero costume is in order for Halloween. Whether they want to channel Brie Larson's look in Captain Marvelor Tom Holland's appearance in Spider-Man, shopDisney’s officially licensed costumes get all the details right. (And many of these great last-minute Marvel costumes are on sale for a limited time, too!)

Below are some quick, easy, inexpensive and amazing Marvel Halloween costumes for kids, all available at shopDisney.

Captain Marvel Costume ShopDisney Captain Marvel Costume Go higher, further and faster in this Captain Marvel costume with metallic gold detailing. It comes with a top, pants and wrist cuffs. $50 $35 Buy Now

Spider-Man Deluxe Reversible Costume ShopDisney Spider-Man Deluxe Reversible Costume They’re getting two costumes in one with this reversible muscled Spider-Man suit, inspired by the film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' Get the standard Peter Parker look with the red side, or tamper with the stability of space-time with the reversed black-and-gold side, spotted briefly in the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer. $50 Buy Now

Shang-Chi Jacket ShopDisney Shang-Chi Jacket Pair this jacket with black pants to get Shang-Chi’s look from the hit movie 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings'. It comes in sizes 4 to 13. You can take the look up a notch with his electronic bo staff toy, sold separately. The toy’s sound effects intensify the harder you fight with it. $43 SHANG-CHI JACKET Buy Now $20 ELECTRONIC BATTLE FX BO STAFF Buy Now

Black Panther Light-up Costume ShopDisney Black Panther Light-up Costume King T’Challa’s bodysuit comes with light-up features and a mask. Find it in sizes 3 to 13, or in an adaptive option that comes in sizes XS to XL. The adaptive Black Panther costume has additional features for wheelchair-friendly wear. $50 $35 AND UP Buy Now $50 $35 ADAPTIVE COSTUME Buy Now

Iron Man Costume ShopDisney Iron Man Costume Wear Tony Stark’s armor in this three-piece costume including an Iron Man mask, muscled bodysuit and motion-activated repulsor cannon. $50 AND UP Buy Now

Captain America Costume ShopDisney Captain America Costume This Captain America costume comes with a mask and bodysuit, complete with motion-activated shield sounds. You can also pick up a light-up version of Captain America's iconic shield at ShopDisney to complete the look. $50 $35 AND UP CAPTAIN AMERICAN COSTUME Buy Now $25 CAPTAIN AMERICA SHIELD Buy Now

Miles Morales Spider-Man Costume ShopDisney Miles Morales Spider-Man Costume Move over, Peter Parker -- kids can dress up as Miles Morales from 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' in this costume. It comes with a muscled bodysuit and gloves that play sound effects. $50 $35 Buy Now

