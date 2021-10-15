Shopping

The Best Marvel Halloween Costumes for Kids Who Love Superheroes

By Carolin Lehmann‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Black Widow costume
ShopDisney

If your little one has Marvel mania, then a superhero costume is in order for Halloween. Whether they want to channel Brie Larson's look in Captain Marvelor Tom Holland's appearance in Spider-Man, shopDisney’s officially licensed costumes get all the details right. (And many of these great last-minute Marvel costumes are on sale for a limited time, too!)

Below are some quick, easy, inexpensive and amazing Marvel Halloween costumes for kids, all available at shopDisney.

Captain Marvel Costume
Captain Marvel costume
ShopDisney
Captain Marvel Costume
Go higher, further and faster in this Captain Marvel costume with metallic gold detailing. It comes with a top, pants and wrist cuffs. 
$50$35
Spider-Man Deluxe Reversible Costume
Spider-Man deluxe reversible costume
ShopDisney
Spider-Man Deluxe Reversible Costume
They’re getting two costumes in one with this reversible muscled Spider-Man suit, inspired by the film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' Get the standard Peter Parker look with the red side, or tamper with the stability of space-time with the reversed black-and-gold side, spotted briefly in the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer.
$50
Black Widow Costume
Black Widow costume
ShopDisney
Black Widow Costume
This Natasha Romanoff costume comes with a two-piece jumpsuit and faux leather gauntlets. 
$50$35
Shang-Chi Jacket
Shang-Chi jacket
ShopDisney
Shang-Chi Jacket
Pair this jacket with black pants to get Shang-Chi’s look from the hit movie 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings'. It comes in sizes 4 to 13. You can take the look up a notch with his electronic bo staff toy, sold separately. The toy’s sound effects intensify the harder you fight with it.
$43
SHANG-CHI JACKET
$20
ELECTRONIC BATTLE FX BO STAFF
Black Panther Light-up Costume
Black Panther light-up costume
ShopDisney
Black Panther Light-up Costume
King T’Challa’s bodysuit comes with light-up features and a mask. Find it in sizes 3 to 13, or in an adaptive option that comes in sizes XS to XL. The adaptive Black Panther costume has additional features for wheelchair-friendly wear.
$50$35 AND UP
$50$35
ADAPTIVE COSTUME
Iron Man Costume
Iron Man costume
ShopDisney
Iron Man Costume
Wear Tony Stark’s armor in this three-piece costume including an Iron Man mask, muscled bodysuit and motion-activated repulsor cannon.
$50 AND UP
Captain America Costume
Captain America costume
ShopDisney
Captain America Costume
This Captain America costume comes with a mask and bodysuit, complete with motion-activated shield sounds. You can also pick up a light-up version of Captain America's iconic shield at ShopDisney to complete the look.
$50$35 AND UP
CAPTAIN AMERICAN COSTUME
$25
CAPTAIN AMERICA SHIELD
Miles Morales Spider-Man Costume
Miles Morales Spider-Man costume
ShopDisney
Miles Morales Spider-Man Costume
Move over, Peter Parker -- kids can dress up as Miles Morales from 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' in this costume. It comes with a muscled bodysuit and gloves that play sound effects.
$50$35

RELATED CONTENT:

Build Your Own ‘Squid Game’ Halloween Costume and Shop the Merch

Upcoming MCU Movies and TV From 'Eternals' to 'Fantastic Four'

Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costumes for 2021

Halloween 2021 Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Candy & More

The Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family

The Cutest, Funniest Halloween Costumes for Dogs

The Best Halloween Candy Buckets and Treat Bags You Can Buy Online

Best Face Masks for Kids for Halloween and Beyond