The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Pet Moms

You’ve got your mom, your mother-in-law and your friends with kids covered for Mother’s Day gifts. But what about the pet moms in your life?

Raising a cat or dog isn’t always just sweet snuggles and paw shakes. Between the house training and the eating of random socks and the subsequent emergency vet visits, pets can take a toll on one’s stress levels and bank account in equal measure.

Whether or not you’re a pet owner yourself, use this upcoming Mother's Day (May 10) to show the cat and dog moms in your life that you see them out there working hard to make sure their furry friend is healthy and loved. And for that, they deserve -- for lack of a better word -- a treat.

From tech devices to stylish accessories, read on for the best gifts you can fetch for your favorite pet moms.

Poop Bag Carrier Wild One Bloomingdale's Poop Bag Carrier Wild One Carrying around dog poop isn't the most glamorous aspect of being a dog mom, but there are ways to make it less, uh, crappy. This soft-touch refillable plastic bag holder can be looped onto any leash or purse, and it comes with 10 eco-friendly bags. $12 at Bloomingdale's

Pet Collar and Matching Bracelet Set FriendshipCollar Amazon Pet Collar and Matching Bracelet Set FriendshipCollar In elementary school, you and your best friend made things official with BFF necklaces. Carry that idea into adulthood with this vegan leather matching bracelet and collar set designed for pet owners and their dog or cat. (Stating the obvious, but the bracelet is for the human and the collar is for the pet.) The company also makes sets for horse owners with halters instead of collars, and a percentage of every sale benefits animal shelters across the U.S. $35 at Amazon

PupBox Subscription PupBox PupBox PupBox Subscription PupBox Brand-new dog moms (and dads) are the target audience for PupBox. Each monthly subscription box is customized for the puppy’s breed, personality and stage of development; contents range from treats to toys to training guides. The longer your subscription, the more you save: Pay $39 for one month, $102 for three months, $192 for six months or $348 for 12 months. This special delivery makes a great gift for friends and family who live out of town. Starting at $39

Dog Camera Furbo Amazon Dog Camera Furbo Many dogs suffer from separation anxiety when their owners leave the house, and the situation can be just as stressful for their humans. The WiFi-equipped Furbo intends to fix that issue, allowing owners to monitor their pets, hear and speak to them, and even toss them treats, all through an interactive app on their phone. Sound too good to be true? Actress and fashion inspo Jamie Chung tested it with her dog, Ewok, and he appears to be a satisfied pupper. $199 at Amazon

Cat Backpack Carrier Lollimeow Amazon Cat Backpack Carrier Lollimeow The Lollimeow isn’t the exact cat backpack featured in Taylor Swift’s new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana (and that's definitely not Olivia Benson in the photo), but it’s close enough for us. Designed for cats of all sizes as well as small dogs, this ventilated carrier is your best bet for safely transporting pets that tend to freak out in traditional carriers and cages -- once inside, they can either sit down and peer through the removable bubble window or stand up and pop their head out of the top. The backpack is also airline-approved and can be slid under your seat on your next flight. $57 at Amazon

Custom Pet Illustrated Phone Case Etsy Etsy Custom Pet Illustrated Phone Case Etsy Most animal lovers already have their phone’s home screen and lock screen set as a picture of their pet, so a customized phone case is the logical next step. If you’re gifting this to a friend or family member, all you need is an adorable high-res photo and the recipient’s phone model. Starting at $40 at Etsy

Ask Me About My Dog T-Shirt Etsy Etsy Ask Me About My Dog T-Shirt Etsy A quality shirt with a quality message. It’s a unisex fit, so get this for any proud dog owner in your life. $15 at Etsy

Ruff Day Pet Deodorizing Soy Wax Candle Pure + Good Nordstrom Ruff Day Pet Deodorizing Soy Wax Candle Pure + Good Cedarwood and lavender combine to eliminate pet-related odor (you know the one) and leave a light, relaxing scent in its place. Hand-poured and completely natural, this candle is made with soy wax, essential oils and a cotton wick. $20 at Nordstrom

The Original Dog Selfie Accessory Pooch Selfie Amazon The Original Dog Selfie Accessory Pooch Selfie The only thing harder than getting a baby to look at the camera is getting a dog to look at the camera. And thus the Pooch Selfie was invented; after being featured on Shark Tank, it was patented and became an international hit. The simple device clips a perfectly placed squeaky ball to your phone to hold your dog’s attention (and maybe even get him to say "cheese") while you snap away. REGULARLY $14.95 $9.99 at Amazon

Personalized Pet Pillow Etsy Etsy Personalized Pet Pillow Etsy Show the softer side of cherished pets by capturing them in pillow form. Choose from several sizes, ranging from 14”x14” to 24”x24”, and preview the rendering before it’s printed on the pillow. If you’re looking for a last-minute gift or want your recipient to submit a photo of their own choosing, you can order a digital gift certificate from this best-selling Etsy shop. Starting at $50 at Etsy

Kitty Embroidered Ballet Flats Charlotte Olympia Bloomingdale's Kitty Embroidered Ballet Flats Charlotte Olympia Is British fashion designer Charlotte Olympia a secret cat lady? These chic embroidered ballet flats lead us to believe so. They’re so cute that we can even think of a few certified dog lovers who would wear them. $550 at Bloomingdale's

Bounce Dog Park Tote Bag Bark Urban Outfitters Bounce Dog Park Tote Bag Bark This tote was designed for trips to the dog park -- in addition to the bouncing ball pattern on the outside, it has a built-in poop bag holder and a tag for your dog’s name. But we’re thinking about using it for human stuff, too: Books, laptops and more will be safe and sound in this sturdy, machine-washable bag. $30 at Urban Outfitters

