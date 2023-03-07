The Best Portable Blenders for Refreshing Smoothies On the Go
Spring is all about transitioning from coats to light cardigans and enjoying as much time outside soaking up the sun as you can. After all, the warm weather only lasts for a few months, and you want to take advantage of all the road trips, pool days, picnics and other outings while you can. It's always important to stay hydrated when you're spending all day enjoying the sun or working out — but sometimes you want to sip on something other than water, such as a refreshing smoothie. Thankfully, portable blenders are nifty devices that can help you get your smoothie fix while recovering from your workout or relaxing outdoors.
Wait: A blender you can take wherever you go? At first, a travel blender seemed too good to be true to us too, but these convenient personal blender appliances exist and there are a number of blenders to choose from. Now your outdoor concert, picnic, family BBQ, backyard movie night or sunny beach day will be complete with frosty smoothie flavors, fresh fruit juice or even a blended cocktail. Just pack ice cubes and fresh fruit or frozen fruit in a cooler to create smoothies on the go by blending everything together and pouring your favorite drink into the cup of your choice.
Some of the best compact blender options might put your traditional blender to shame. From stainless steel portable blenders to mini travel blenders, keep scrolling to check out our favorite top-rated portable blenders and start enjoying your smoothies and cocktails on the go.
Ninja's personal blender comes with a 16 oz. dishwasher-safe to-go cup and a spout lid. This 700-watt blender is exactly what a smoothie fanatic needs in their lives.
This portable blender is powerful enough to crush ice and compact enough to go anywhere. Use it to make smoothies, shakes, frozen margaritas or other cocktails. It has a rechargeable battery and comes in two different color options.
If you don't necessarily need a cordless blender, this option from Oster is for you. Take the slender blender anywhere to make protein shakes, juices or smoothies that you can sip right out of the sport blender cup.
This PopBabies blender has stainless steel blades and comes with a matching ice tray and funnel in fun colors for spring. The compact blender can be recharged with a USB connector. The personal blender design allows you to drink straight from the blender itself.
Crush and blend countless frozen cocktails and smoothies this spring. When you're done with your beach day, this portable blender is easy to clean up since its dishwasher-safe.
Shop the upgraded BlendJet 2 Portable Blender. It has a lightweight yet durable design. Plus, a single charge lasts for 15 or more blends, and you can easily recharge it using its water-resistant USB-C charging port whenever it runs low.
Trusted kitchen appliance brand Hamilton Beach offers this 14oz personal blender. Blend and go with the machine-washable blender cup and lid. The 175-watt motor and stainless steel blades crush ice for a smooth, refreshing beverage every time.
Simplify your smoothie-making and juicing process with NutriBullet, a blender that seamlessly pulverizes even the toughest fruits and veggies. It comes with a travel cup perfect to take with you wherever you may need a quick sip of nutrients.
RELATED CONTENT:
Instant Pot Deals: Save Up to 53% On Best-Selling Kitchen Appliances
The 30 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: TVs, Kitchen, Luggage and More
Save Big on Samsung Appliances With Spring Cleaning Deals
The Best Kitchen Knives to Upgrade Your Cooking Skills This Spring
The Best Ninja and KitchenAid Appliance Deals For Spring Cooking
Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now
Drew Barrymore’s Kitchen Line Now Comes in A Gorgeous New Color
14 Kitchen Tools That Can Help Your Groceries Last Longer
The Best Cookware Deals at Amazon To Upgrade Your Kitchen for Spring
Shop The 19 Best Bathroom Organizers from Amazon For Spring Cleaning