Shopping

The Best Presidents' Day 2022 Laptop and Tablet Deals: Save on Chromebooks, iPads, Surface Pro and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Presidents' Day Deals on Laptops and Tablets
Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung, Lenovo, HP and ET Online

Since early 2020, we've all been using our laptops and tablets a lot more than usual to connect to the outside world. From all the Zoom meetings and the hundreds of emails, your laptop or tablet might be overworked. Thankfully, Presidents' Day is the perfect time to replace your computing device.

Maybe you're looking for a sturdy tablet for your kids or a lightweight laptop for school. Perhaps you're just on the hunt for a versatile 2-in-1 laptop that acts as both a laptop and a tablet. Regardless, many laptops and tablets are on sale for Presidents' Day right now. Sure, you could sleuth the web for your own deals, but that takes a lot of time. We've done all the search work for you. Whether it's for school or work, no matter what you need a laptop or tablet for, we're sure you'll find the perfect upgrade in our round-up of the best Presidents' Day deals. 

Shop the best Presidents' Day deals on laptops and tablets below.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i
Lenovo Ideapad 3i
Walmart
Lenovo Ideapad 3i
This Lenovo Ideapad 3i has a 14.0-inch FHD display and Intel Core i5-10210U processor. 
$699$429
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S-Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S-Pen
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S-Pen
This Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE  has a 12.4-inch screen 128GB of storage and comes with an S-Pen.
$600$470
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2
This Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha laptop has QLED touch-screen and comes with Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of memory. 
$850$550
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Microsoft
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Released in late 2021, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the newest addition to the Surface line. The 2880 by 1920 13-inch display is a great for crafting illustrations, editing photos, or watching a film. The Surface Pro 8 is like a hybrid of the Pro 7 and Pro X, which gives users a lot of capabilities. 
$1,100$1,000
HP Envy Laptop 17t-ch100
HP Envy Laptop 17t-ch100
HP
HP Envy Laptop 17t-ch100
Whether you need a laptop to update Google Docs between meetings or you just want one so you can watch movies in bed, the HP Envy delivers a consistent performance. With the HP QuickDrop feature, you can seamlessly share files between your mobile device and tablet when you're connected to Wi-Fi.
$1,310$780
Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga Gen 6
Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga Gen 6
Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga Gen 6
At 66% off, you can enjoy this doorbuster deal for a fraction of its usual price. The Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga Gen 6 is a durable laptop option for students. Its screen is resistant to scratches and scraps, and the keyboard is spill-resistant, which is great for any unforeseen oops. You get the best of both worlds with this Lenovo ThinkPad because you can use is as a tablet or a laptop. 
$1,029$349
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Microsoft
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
This compact laptop is a perfect laptop for a college student or for anyone who's looking for a lightweight laptop to take from the office to your home. Plus, you can add the Surface Laptop Go Essentials Bundle and save a bit on Microsoft 365 and the Microsoft Complete Protection Plan. 
$550$400
Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3 With Kids Bumper
Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3 with Kids Bumper
Lenovo
Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3 With Kids Bumper
If you're looking for a starter tablet for your kids, then the Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3 might be perfect for them! It's lightweight, and you can easily set up and alter the parental settings for any app or website. Plus, 3 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited comes with the purchase of the tablet.
$150$90
HP Chromebook 11a
HP Chromebook 11a
Amazon
HP Chromebook 11a
The best thing about this HP Chromebook's screen isn't its quality resolution -- it's the anti-glare properties. Now, you can enjoy working on projects outside or catching up on your favorite series without having to deal with glare interrupting you. 
$260$158
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook
With a sturdy long-lasting battery and a beautiful 4K display, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a great lightweight laptop for traveling. 
$999$649
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop
Amazon
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop
The touchscreen on this HP Pavilion 15 laptop gives you the freedom to forego the mouse when you simply need to switch to a different tab, scroll or you need to pause your music. 
$945$845
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Walmart
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
If you can't decide between a tablet or a laptop, then why not go for a 2-in-1? This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 can act as either a tablet or a laptop. Speaking of versatility, this 2-in-1's battery can last up to 15 hours, so you can work on plenty of projects before it needs to recharge. 
$930$599
Dell XPS 13 Laptop
Dell XPS 13 Laptop
Dell
Dell XPS 13 Laptop
Dell's Presidents' Day sale includes the powerful XPS 13 laptop with an 11th gen Intel i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
$950$686
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2
Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2
This ThinkPad's AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U Processor has 8 CPU Cores. Because the AMD has a multi-threaded performance, you can tackle multi different projects simultaneously without dealing with any dreaded lag.
$2,959$1,179
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Bluetooth Keyboard
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Bluetooth Keyboard
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Bluetooth Keyboard
Checking email, browsing, and note-taking are made even easier with this tablet's all-new Bluetooth keyboard that has a detachable case, balanced for stability and comfortable typing. The super lightweight Fire HD 10 includes a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, featuring premium Office apps. 
$270$189
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
Microsoft Surface 4
Amazon
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
This Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 debuted in early 2021, it has plenty of battery life, power and processing speed to get you through your projects. 
$1,300$979
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
You can use the Amazon Fire HD  8 Tablet to draft emails or catch up on your favorite audio books. Thanks to updated processor, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is also 30% faster. 
$90
Apple iPad Air Gen 4
Apple iPad Air Gen 4
Best Buy
Apple iPad Air Gen 4
If you're looking for deals on a tablet that's for creating art and editing pictures on, the Apple iPad Air is a great choice. The display on the iPad Air is super interactive. It's a great tablet for notetaking, editing photos and creating illustrations. 
$600

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliancesfurnituremattresses, and beauty this weekend.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals for Presidents' Day: Roomba, Shark & More

Amazon's Presidents' Day Deals on Travel Gear

12 Best Presidents' Day Beauty Sales of 2022 to Shop Now

Michael Kors Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Handbags, Coats, Boots, and More

Save on Anti-Aging Skin Care at Paula's Choice Presidents' Day Sale

Presidents' Day Deals on the Best Gym-Quality Equipment