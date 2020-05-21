Shopping

The Best Sandals on Sale: Deals on Tory Burch, Adidas and More Top Brands

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Warm weather means open-toe shoes and, luckily, so many brands and retailers currently offer great deals on sandals, just in time for summer.

Shop deals from top brands like Tory Burch, Adidas, Chinese Laundry and Steve Madden for a fashionable look and the perfect fit. With Memorial Day weekend coming up, expect deep discounts. 

Browse through styles from heels with ankle strap and soft leather slides to casual flip flops!

Ahead, check out ET Style's favorite picks of sandals on sale.

Jayme Ankle Strap Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Jayme Ankle Strap Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Jayme Ankle Strap Sandal
Chinese Laundry

Affordable footwear line Chinese Laundry has over 150 styles on sale for 50% off. From casual slides to dressy ankle-strap designs, you're sure to find something you love at a great price. Our pick is this tortoiseshell pair for under $30. 

REGULARLY $59.99

Tavin Sandal
Steven New York
Steven New York Tavin Sandal
DSW
Tavin Sandal
Steven New York

Elevated flip flops are a trend favorite among fashion girls. Score this croc-embossed style, boasting a kitten heel and sleek square toe, for under $20 from DSW's clearance sale of shoes up to 70% off the comp. value.

REGULARLY $100

Arianna
Naturalizer
Naturalizer Arianna
Shoebacca
Arianna
Naturalizer

Naturalizer is a brand known for comfortable shoes. These block heel strappy sandals are great walking sandals, perfect for pairing with any summer dress. Save up to 40% off on other summer favorites during Shoebacca's Memorial Day sale.

REGULARLY $110

Vivien White Leather Slides
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Vivien White Leather Slides
Steve Madden
Vivien White Leather Slides
Steve Madden

A flat sandal you can easily slip on and off is a staple for summer. This leather slide sandal from Steve Madden is so versatile and effortless. Take 60% off with the code SPRING60 on select styles, including this pair, or 40% off with the code SPRING40.

REGULARLY $80.95

Lillie Platform Sandal
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Lillie Platform Sandal
Nordstrom
Lillie Platform Sandal
Sam Edelman

This platform wedge sandal, featuring woven detail, buckle and towering height, is one of many chic women's sandal styles on Nordstrom's clearance sale. Wear this showstopper with jeans or floaty maxi dress.

REGULARLY $159.95

Rhyan Sandals in Black Embossed Lizard
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Rhyan Sandals in Black Embossed Lizard
Dolce Vita
Rhyan Sandals in Black Embossed Lizard
Dolce Vita

These strappy leather sandals with subtle wedge is a great addition to a summer wardrobe and delivers comfort. Dolce Vita is offering 50% off sitewide with the code FIFTY.

REGULARLY $100

Jessa Thong Sandal
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Jessa Thong Sandal
Tory Burch
Jessa Thong Sandal
Tory Burch

Tory Burch has some of the chicest sandal styles and they're up to 40% off on the sale section of the designer brand's website. You're bound to get so many compliments on this elegant pair.

REGULARLY $258

Martina Gladiator Sandals
Universal Thread
Universal Thread Martina Gladiator Sandals
Target
Martina Gladiator Sandals
Universal Thread

Target is having a buy one, get one free sale on select sandals for the Memorial Day sale. These gladiator sandals go with any outfit.

Adilette Comfort Slides
Adidas x Farm Rio
Adidas x Farm Rio Adilette Comfort Slides
Adidas
Adilette Comfort Slides
Adidas x Farm Rio

If you're looking for a sport sandal, score the popular Adidas Adilette Slides on discount. Many styles are up to 50% off on the athletic brand's website.

REGULARLY $35

Arizona Footbed Sandal
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Arizona Footbed Sandal
Famous Footwear
Arizona Footbed Sandal
Birkenstock

Another iconic sandal to consider adding to your collection? The Birkenstock! Many different color options with arch support are available on Famous Footwear, which is having a buy one, get one half-off sale.

