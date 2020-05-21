Warm weather means open-toe shoes and, luckily, so many brands and retailers currently offer great deals on sandals, just in time for summer.

Shop deals from top brands like Tory Burch, Adidas, Chinese Laundry and Steve Madden for a fashionable look and the perfect fit. With Memorial Day weekend coming up, expect deep discounts.

Browse through styles from heels with ankle strap and soft leather slides to casual flip flops!

Ahead, check out ET Style's favorite picks of sandals on sale.

Jayme Ankle Strap Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Jayme Ankle Strap Sandal Chinese Laundry Affordable footwear line Chinese Laundry has over 150 styles on sale for 50% off. From casual slides to dressy ankle-strap designs, you're sure to find something you love at a great price. Our pick is this tortoiseshell pair for under $30. REGULARLY $59.99 $29.99 at Chinese Laundry

Tavin Sandal Steven New York DSW Tavin Sandal Steven New York Elevated flip flops are a trend favorite among fashion girls. Score this croc-embossed style, boasting a kitten heel and sleek square toe, for under $20 from DSW's clearance sale of shoes up to 70% off the comp. value. REGULARLY $100 $19.99 at DSW

Arianna Naturalizer Shoebacca Arianna Naturalizer Naturalizer is a brand known for comfortable shoes. These block heel strappy sandals are great walking sandals, perfect for pairing with any summer dress. Save up to 40% off on other summer favorites during Shoebacca's Memorial Day sale. REGULARLY $110 $59.97 at Shoebacca

Vivien White Leather Slides Steve Madden Steve Madden Vivien White Leather Slides Steve Madden A flat sandal you can easily slip on and off is a staple for summer. This leather slide sandal from Steve Madden is so versatile and effortless. Take 60% off with the code SPRING60 on select styles, including this pair, or 40% off with the code SPRING40. REGULARLY $80.95 $32.38 at Steve Madden

Lillie Platform Sandal Sam Edelman Nordstrom Lillie Platform Sandal Sam Edelman This platform wedge sandal, featuring woven detail, buckle and towering height, is one of many chic women's sandal styles on Nordstrom's clearance sale. Wear this showstopper with jeans or floaty maxi dress. REGULARLY $159.95 $63.98 at Nordstrom

Rhyan Sandals in Black Embossed Lizard Dolce Vita Dolce Vita Rhyan Sandals in Black Embossed Lizard Dolce Vita These strappy leather sandals with subtle wedge is a great addition to a summer wardrobe and delivers comfort. Dolce Vita is offering 50% off sitewide with the code FIFTY. REGULARLY $100 $50 at Dolce Vita

Jessa Thong Sandal Tory Burch Tory Burch Jessa Thong Sandal Tory Burch Tory Burch has some of the chicest sandal styles and they're up to 40% off on the sale section of the designer brand's website. You're bound to get so many compliments on this elegant pair. REGULARLY $258 $149 at Tory Burch

Martina Gladiator Sandals Universal Thread Target Martina Gladiator Sandals Universal Thread Target is having a buy one, get one free sale on select sandals for the Memorial Day sale. These gladiator sandals go with any outfit. $27.99 at Target

Adilette Comfort Slides Adidas x Farm Rio Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides Adidas x Farm Rio If you're looking for a sport sandal, score the popular Adidas Adilette Slides on discount. Many styles are up to 50% off on the athletic brand's website. REGULARLY $35 $28 at Adidas

Arizona Footbed Sandal Birkenstock Famous Footwear Arizona Footbed Sandal Birkenstock Another iconic sandal to consider adding to your collection? The Birkenstock! Many different color options with arch support are available on Famous Footwear, which is having a buy one, get one half-off sale. $99.99 at Famous Footwear

