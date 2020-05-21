The Best Sandals on Sale: Deals on Tory Burch, Adidas and More Top Brands
Warm weather means open-toe shoes and, luckily, so many brands and retailers currently offer great deals on sandals, just in time for summer.
Shop deals from top brands like Tory Burch, Adidas, Chinese Laundry and Steve Madden for a fashionable look and the perfect fit. With Memorial Day weekend coming up, expect deep discounts.
Browse through styles from heels with ankle strap and soft leather slides to casual flip flops!
Ahead, check out ET Style's favorite picks of sandals on sale.
Affordable footwear line Chinese Laundry has over 150 styles on sale for 50% off. From casual slides to dressy ankle-strap designs, you're sure to find something you love at a great price. Our pick is this tortoiseshell pair for under $30.
Elevated flip flops are a trend favorite among fashion girls. Score this croc-embossed style, boasting a kitten heel and sleek square toe, for under $20 from DSW's clearance sale of shoes up to 70% off the comp. value.
Naturalizer is a brand known for comfortable shoes. These block heel strappy sandals are great walking sandals, perfect for pairing with any summer dress. Save up to 40% off on other summer favorites during Shoebacca's Memorial Day sale.
A flat sandal you can easily slip on and off is a staple for summer. This leather slide sandal from Steve Madden is so versatile and effortless. Take 60% off with the code SPRING60 on select styles, including this pair, or 40% off with the code SPRING40.
This platform wedge sandal, featuring woven detail, buckle and towering height, is one of many chic women's sandal styles on Nordstrom's clearance sale. Wear this showstopper with jeans or floaty maxi dress.
These strappy leather sandals with subtle wedge is a great addition to a summer wardrobe and delivers comfort. Dolce Vita is offering 50% off sitewide with the code FIFTY.
Tory Burch has some of the chicest sandal styles and they're up to 40% off on the sale section of the designer brand's website. You're bound to get so many compliments on this elegant pair.
Target is having a buy one, get one free sale on select sandals for the Memorial Day sale. These gladiator sandals go with any outfit.
If you're looking for a sport sandal, score the popular Adidas Adilette Slides on discount. Many styles are up to 50% off on the athletic brand's website.
Another iconic sandal to consider adding to your collection? The Birkenstock! Many different color options with arch support are available on Famous Footwear, which is having a buy one, get one half-off sale.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
Memorial Day Sales: Best Deals to Buy Online
The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2020 -- Shop New Balance, Allbirds, Nike and More
Carbon38 Memorial Day Sale: Up to 80% Off on Activewear