The Best Spring Dresses With Pockets Available on Amazon: Shop Free People, The Drop, Anne Klein and More

By Lauren Gruber
spring dresses
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

With April finally here, it's only a matter of time before the temperatures really start to heat up and we can break out our favorite warm weather wardrobe staples. Whether you prefer maxi or mini, fit and flare or bodycon, dresses are a quintessential part of spring style. And what's the only thing better than buying a new dress for spring? Buying a new dress with pockets!

Convenient pockets take any dress to the next level, which is why we've hunted down the best options to shop this spring and summer on Amazon. The online retailer carries so many of our favorite brands, from its own affordable fashion line The Drop to beloved labels Free People and Anne Klein. Between trendy denim maxis and classic eyelet cotton, there's no shortage of adorable styles to try this season.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite dresses with pockets to shop on Amazon. For even more spring styles to shop, check out the best swimsuit deals to shop on Amazon and the most popular Amazon dresses under $50.

Guberry Tank Dress with Pockets
Guberry Tank Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Guberry Tank Dress with Pockets

A flirty tank dress that you can wear on your next spring vacation.

$31
Merokeety Striped T Shirt Dress with Pockets
Merokeety Striped T Shirt Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Merokeety Striped T Shirt Dress with Pockets

A classic t-shirt dress is the perfect dress for casual spring days. And this one comes with pockets and a tie waist.

$40$34
The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress

This breezy babydoll-style cotton dress is available in sizes XXS-5X and four colors, including this crisp white.

$70
Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress
Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress
Amazon
Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress

This charming mini dress from surfer brand Roxy is equipped with adjustable straps and handy side pockets.

$60$56
Free People Women's Golden Hour Maxi Dress
Free People Women's Golden Hour Maxi Dress
Amazon
Free People Women's Golden Hour Maxi Dress

Embrace your inner Daisy Jones and the Six character in this bohemian maxi from Free People.

$170
Anne Klein Crepe Sheath Dress
Anne Klein Crepe Sheath Dress
Amazon
Anne Klein Crepe Sheath Dress

You can never go wrong with an elegant little black dress, and this option has side pockets.

$119$78
Maggy London Women's V-Neck Twist Front Eyelet Dress
Maggy London Women's V-Neck Twist Front Eyelet Dress
Amazon
Maggy London Women's V-Neck Twist Front Eyelet Dress

Sweet, delicate eyelet fabric is just right for spring.

$168$132
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets

Lean into the preppy trend for summer with a prim tweed mini, also available in black.

$99$84
Free People Women's Time After Time Denim Dress
Free People Women's Time After Time Denim Dress
Amazon
Free People Women's Time After Time Denim Dress

Feel cool and casual in a 100% cotton denim maxi, featuring two slant pockets at the front.

$76
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Another pocketed option from Amazon's The Drop, this floaty maxi comes in plenty of colors including fiery orange.

$60$42
Free People Women's Violet Mini Dress
Free People Women's Violet Mini Dress
Free People
Free People Women's Violet Mini Dress

This floaty empire-waisted midi dress features a flirty keyhole cutout back.

$108
Dress the Population Women's Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Dress the Population Women's Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Amazon
Dress the Population Women's Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress

Available in 14 colors including classic black, this universally flattering fit-and-flare dress is a versatile closet staple.

$182$99

More Spring Dresses with Pockets to Shop

Amazon isn't the only game in town. Shop spring dresses from some of our other favorite retailers. 

Abercrombie and Fitch Ruffle Strap Smocked Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruffle Strap Smocked Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruffle Strap Smocked Midi Dress

Ruffled straps, a sweetheart neckline and stretchy smocked bodice adds an extra feminine touch to this cotton-blend maxi — available in seven colors.

$110$88
Quince Vintage Wash Tencel Button Front Dress
Quince Vintage Wash Tencel Button Front Dress
Quince
Quince Vintage Wash Tencel Button Front Dress

"This is a beautiful dress, very soft and light material - will be nice and cool in the summer," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The olive is a great neutral color, almost a green-grey. Well made, true to size, and petite friendly!"

$50
Free People Sammi Denim Mini Dress
Free People Sammi Denim Mini Dress
Free People
Free People Sammi Denim Mini Dress

Embrace the head-to-toe denim trend for spring in this pocketed mini.

$148
Reformation Allison Knit Dress
Reformation Allison Knit Dress
Reformation
Reformation Allison Knit Dress

A fit and flare silhouette is always flattering, especially when paired with a side slit.

$118
J. Crew Printed Tiered Mini Dress
J. Crew Printed Tiered Mini Dress
J. Crew Factory
J. Crew Printed Tiered Mini Dress

Available in sizes 00-20, this tiered cotton dress is versatile enough to pair with sneakers or heels.

$110$45
Lulus Full Heart Green Smocked Midi Dress
Lulus Full Heart Green Smocked Midi Dress
Lulus
Lulus Full Heart Green Smocked Midi Dress

Thanks to its midi length and A-line skirt dress is easy to dress up or down for weddings and days in the sun.

$69
Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress
Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress
Everlane
Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress

Side pockets and patch pockets means this dress can keep all of your essentials on hand.

$98
Treasure and Bond Woven Favorite Dress
Treasure and Bond Woven Favorite Dress
Nordstrom
Treasure and Bond Woven Favorite Dress

At under $40, this flowing maxi dress is a steal. Choose between eight vacation-ready colors, including this sunny canary yellow.

$39
Boden Floral Split Neck Long Sleeve Cotton Blend Midi Dress
Boden Floral Split Neck Long Sleeve Cotton Blend Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Boden Floral Split Neck Long Sleeve Cotton Blend Midi Dress

Transition into spring with ease when you wear this lush green midi dress.

$150
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

A babydoll silhouette and puffed sleeves gives this mini dress a sweet look — available in petite, regular and tall for a perfect fit.

$80$64
J. Crew Smocked Midi Dress With Puff Sleeves
J, Crew Smocked Midi Dress With Puff Sleeves
J, Crew Factory
J. Crew Smocked Midi Dress With Puff Sleeves

Reviewers praised this smocked midi dress for its lightweight fabric and flattering fit.

$128$60

