With summer almost here, it's only a matter of time before the temperatures really start to heat up and we can break out our favorite warm weather wardrobe staples. Whether you prefer maxi or mini, fit and flare or bodycon, dresses are a quintessential part of summer style. And what's the only thing better than buying a new dress for summer? Buying a new dress with pockets!

Convenient pockets take any dress to the next level, which is why we've hunted down the best options to shop this summer on Amazon. The online retailer carries so many of our favorite brands, from its own affordable fashion line The Drop to beloved labels Karl Lagerfeld and Anne Klein. Between trendy denim maxis and classic eyelet cotton, there's no shortage of adorable styles to try this season.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite dresses with pockets to shop on Amazon. For even more summer styles to shop, check out Amazon's best swimsuit deals and the most popular Amazon dresses under $50.

Shop More Summer Dresses with Pockets

Amazon isn't the only game in town. Shop summer dresses from some of our other favorite retailers.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dive into This Summer's 5 Hottest Swimwear Trends

14 Great Toiletry Bags for Your Summer Getaway

The Best Summer Jacket Trends for Women to Wear All Season Long

The Fenty Beauty Sale Ends Tonight: Shop Must-Haves Up to 50% Off

Save Up to 75% on Top-Rated Luggage at Amazon for Summer Travel

Transport Your Senses With These 13 Summer Perfumes

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score Ahead of Summer

Apple AirTags Are Back on Sale with a Rare Discount at Amazon

The 10 Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Sales You Can Still Shop

Away’s Summer Sale Is Full of Great Deals on Luggage Sets Right Now