The Best Sur La Table Deals Include This Must-Have Le Creuset Dutch Oven on Major Sale

By ETonline Staff
Sur La Table sale
Sur La Table

Winter is the season for cozy comfort food and if you want to cook more this year, Sur La Table has everything you need to meet your goal -- and at a discount! Right now, you can enjoy up to 50% off top brands at Sur La Table's Things We Love sale! Stock up on kitchen tools, bakeware, servingware and dutch ovens, including some of the most coveted Le Creuset items. The must-have Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven is on major sale for 30% off. 

Sur La Table
Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 8 Qt.
Le Creuset's best-selling dutch oven is $140 off right now, which rarely happens. It makes slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking and frying a breeze and it's available in so many vivid colors. 
$440$300

Most of us have gotten used to cooking more at home these days, and Sur La Table's sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently -- and even more stylishly (if that's your thing). Aside from the up to 50% discount, you'll find great deals like the iconic KitchenAid food processor and a gorgeous Le Creuset Dutch oven for next-level baking.

Major brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Instant Pot, Staub and more are included in the sale. One of the latest additions to the offerings at Sur La Table is the Staub Vintage Collection, made in Alsace, France. The brand has been a favorite for everyday use in both restaurants and home kitchens.

Below, browse through ET's top picks from Sur La Table's sale. 

Sur La Table
All-Clad Stainless Steel French Skillet, 7.5"
All-Clad’s stainless steel finish helps keep food from sticking and cleans up in a snap!
$100$50
Sur La Table
Staub Vintage 9.5" Skillet
The perfect skillet for cooking steak, frying up a fish, flipping a pancake, and more. The cast iron uniformly holds heat for a nice sear.
$243$170
Sur La Table
Sur La Table Gold Bakeware Set
The set includes a quarter-sheet pan, a half-sheet pan, and a cooling rack. Take your cookie baking to an elegant level.
$60$48
Sur La Table
Cuisinart 3-Cup Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor
The Mini-Prep Plus food processor is just what you need for those smaller chopping, grinding, mincing jobs.
$75$40
Sur La Table
Zwilling J.A. Henckels 14-Piece Gourmet Knife Block
This is one of the best knife sets on the market. At more than $300 off the regular price, this full knife set from Zwilling J.A. Henckels is a steal. 
$712$350
Sur La Table
Nespresso Vertuo Next By Breville
The Vertuo machine that brews 5 sizes of coffee, Espresso, and a new pour-over style carafe coffee.  
$255$180
Sur La Table
All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack
This roasting pan by All-clad is a bargain at $104 off the regular price. It's made of durable stainless steel with a nonstick rack and comes in two sizes.
$284$180
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set Of 2
Perfect for entrees, side dishes, desserts and more, this stoneware baker set delivers amazing results with Le Creuset’s signature bright colors. 
$72$55
Sur La Table
Demeyere Egg Poaching Pan
Be prepared to host brunch all summer long with this egg poaching pan. 
$87$50
Sur La Table
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven.
$225$140
Sur La Table
Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt.
This hand-finished round cocotte is ideal for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises.
$557$290
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 8 Qt.
Get a deal on the popular Le Creuset Dutch oven -- great for slow cooking, simmering soups and baking breads.
$440$300
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Sauteuse, 3.5 Qt.
Simply pop this sauteuse in the oven to braise or roast. It's also ideal for soups, sauces and even desserts. 
$300$180
Sur La Table
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte With Glass Lid, 4 Qt
$386$130

 

