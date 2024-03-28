Sales & Deals

The Best Tech and Appliance Deals at Best Buy Right Now: Save on Samsung, LG, Apple, GE and More

By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:46 AM PDT, March 28, 2024

Shop Best Buy's top deals on Samsung, LG, Apple, GE and more happening right now.

Spring savings are in full bloom at Best Buy this week. If your tech or appliances could use a refresh this season, then now is the perfect time to make those upgrades without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking for a new big-screen TV, cheap laptop, or even a top-of-the-line microwave, Best Buy's Top Deals have you covered today. 

Shop Best Buy's Top Deals

Big bargains at Best Buy include the stunning LG C3 OLED TV just in time to level your March Madness viewing experience. Save up to $800 on an LG TV with new a9 AI Processor Gen6 that offers HDR tone mapping, object-based picture sharpening and AI upscaling. These deals bring this LG model down to its all-time low price since debuting last spring.

There are also plenty of Apple deals hiding in the best Best Buy sales. From M3 MacBooks to Oprah's favorite headphones, you'll find everyday gadgets at unbeatable prices right now. To help you make the most of Best Buy's Top Deals, we've gone through every category to bring you the best steals worth shopping now.

Best TV Deals at Best Buy

LG 55" Class C3 Series OLED TV

LG 55" Class C3 Series OLED TV
Best Buy

LG 55" Class C3 Series OLED TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$1,500 $1,300

Shop Now

LG 65" UQ70 Series 4K TV

LG 65" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 65" UQ70 Series 4K TV

Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.

$600 $400

Shop Now

Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Samsung

Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. 

$3,900 $3,600

Shop Now

TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy

TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

The TCL QM8 TV combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ let you enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details.

$1,300 $1,000

Shop Now

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K TV

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K TV
Best Buy

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K TV

Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast rich picture. You’ll see pure blacks, bright whites and dramatic color, while the audio pulls you into the action thanks to Dolby Atmos built in and Object Tracking Sound Lite.

$1,700 $1,600

Shop Now

Best Headphone Deals at Best Buy

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Save $150 on Oprah's favorite headphones. Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.

$350 $200

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max - Silver

Apple AirPods Max - Silver
Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max - Silver

For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.

$550 $480

Shop Now

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
Best Buy

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom. 

$200 $115

Shop Now

Beats Studio Buds + True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

Beats Studio Buds + True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
Best Buy

Beats Studio Buds + True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

Experience even more active noise-cancelling, larger battery life and mic for clearer phone calls.

$170 $130

Shop Now

Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy

GE 1.7 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave

GE 1.7 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave
Best Buy

GE 1.7 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave

Let sensor controls on this GE over-the-counter range do all of the work, checking time and temperature and delivering perfect results with every dish. 

$415 $270

Shop Now

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Best Buy

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Store more groceries — including big, bulky items — in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice (cubed or Ice Bites) that chill your drink faster. 

$1,800 $1,400

Shop Now

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Best Buy

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,035 $700

Shop Now

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Best Buy

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.

$1,125 $850

Shop Now

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
Best Buy

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.

$2,600 $1,900

Shop Now

Best MacBook Deals at Best Buy

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight
Best Buy

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip, it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design and up to 18 hours of battery life.

$1,299 $999

8GB Memory - 256GB SSD

Shop Now

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight
Best Buy

2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight

The six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio provides an immersive listening experience. For video calls, the three-microphone array focuses on your voice instead of what’s going on around you.

$1,499 $1,199

8GB Memory - 512GB SSD

Shop Now

2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight

2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight
Best Buy

2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight

Upgrade to more memory and save $400 on the MacBook Air.

$1,899 $1,499

16GB Memory - 1TB SSD

Shop Now

