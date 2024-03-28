Shop Best Buy's top deals on Samsung, LG, Apple, GE and more happening right now.
Spring savings are in full bloom at Best Buy this week. If your tech or appliances could use a refresh this season, then now is the perfect time to make those upgrades without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking for a new big-screen TV, cheap laptop, or even a top-of-the-line microwave, Best Buy's Top Deals have you covered today.
Big bargains at Best Buy include the stunning LG C3 OLED TV just in time to level your March Madness viewing experience. Save up to $800 on an LG TV with new a9 AI Processor Gen6 that offers HDR tone mapping, object-based picture sharpening and AI upscaling. These deals bring this LG model down to its all-time low price since debuting last spring.
There are also plenty of Apple deals hiding in the best Best Buy sales. From M3 MacBooks to Oprah's favorite headphones, you'll find everyday gadgets at unbeatable prices right now. To help you make the most of Best Buy's Top Deals, we've gone through every category to bring you the best steals worth shopping now.
Best TV Deals at Best Buy
LG 55" Class C3 Series OLED TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
LG 65" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.
Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
The TCL QM8 TV combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ let you enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details.
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K TV
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast rich picture. You’ll see pure blacks, bright whites and dramatic color, while the audio pulls you into the action thanks to Dolby Atmos built in and Object Tracking Sound Lite.
Best Headphone Deals at Best Buy
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Save $150 on Oprah's favorite headphones. Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.
Apple AirPods Max - Silver
For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom.
Beats Studio Buds + True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
Experience even more active noise-cancelling, larger battery life and mic for clearer phone calls.
Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy
GE 1.7 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave
Let sensor controls on this GE over-the-counter range do all of the work, checking time and temperature and delivering perfect results with every dish.
Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Store more groceries — including big, bulky items — in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice (cubed or Ice Bites) that chill your drink faster.
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.
Best MacBook Deals at Best Buy
2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight
The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip, it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design and up to 18 hours of battery life.
2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight
The six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio provides an immersive listening experience. For video calls, the three-microphone array focuses on your voice instead of what’s going on around you.
2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight
Upgrade to more memory and save $400 on the MacBook Air.
